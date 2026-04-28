China's first large-scale salt cavern hydrogen storage demonstration project has been commissioned in Henan province. The 1.5 million m³ facility validates geological hydrogen storage technology and supports renewable energy integration.The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has commissioned China's first large-scale hydrogen storage demonstration project in Pingdingshan City, Henan Province. The project was jointly developed by the Wuhan Institute of Geotechnical Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and China Pingmei Shenma Group, with participation from China National Petroleum Corporation ...

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