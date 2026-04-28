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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 10:42 Uhr
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GLN International: GLN Expands Overseas QR Cash Withdrawal Service Across Japan, Vietnam, and Laos

  • Expands QR cash withdrawal service channels to enhance convenience for international travelers
  • Enables cardless local currency withdrawals via major partner apps including Kakao Pay, Toss, and Hana Money

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International (CEO Suk Lee, "GLN") announced the expansion of its overseas QR cash withdrawal service channels across Japan, Vietnam, and Laos, enhancing convenience for international travelers.

A key highlight of this expansion is the increase in supported partner app channels in Japan. In particular, the addition of major domestic partner apps-including Kakao Pay, one of the most widely used mobile payment apps in Korea, also widely used by Korean travelers visiting Japan- is expected to significantly improve accessibility for travelers.

Travelers visiting Japan can withdraw local currency using the QR cash withdrawal service through seven GLN-connected apps- Kakao Pay, Toss, Purple GLN, Hana OneQ, KB Star Banking, Hana Money, and Hana Pay-at Seven Bank ATMs nationwide, including in 7-Eleven convenience stores and airports. In addition, QR payments are also available at a wide range of merchants, including convenience stores, clothing retailers, and health and beauty stores.

Travelers to Vietnam and Laos can also access the QR cash withdrawal service through six GLN-connected apps-Toss, Purple GLN, Hana OneQ, KB Star Banking, Hana Money, and Hana Pay. Withdrawals are available via BIDV ATMs in Vietnam and BCEL ATMs in Laos, allowing users to conveniently access local currency in each country.

Suk Lee, CEO of GLN, said, "With the expansion of QR cash withdrawal services across Japan, Vietnam, and Laos, more travelers can now conveniently withdraw cash overseas using familiar domestic apps. We will continue to lead in delivering simple withdrawal experiences that eliminate the need for currency exchange or physical cards."

As part of its broader global expansion, GLN has established partnerships with overseas financial platforms, including Moreta Pay (North America), DeCard App (Singapore), and Taishin Bank (Taiwan region), enabling local users to access cross-border QR payment services through their home-market apps.

About GLN International

GLN International, a subsidiary of Hana Bank under Hana Financial Group, is a leading cross-border payment infrastructure provider in Asia. The company provides QR payment and QR cash withdrawal services across 14 countries, including Vietnam, China, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, and Japan, connecting users to more than 200 million QR merchants worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967540/Laos_ATM.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gln-expands-overseas-qr-cash-withdrawal-service-across-japan-vietnam-and-laos-302755477.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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