London's Top Restaurants Named at Inaugural OpenTable Awards, Including New 'Icons'

OpenTable unveils its first-ever Restaurant Awards winners, including the new 'Icons'* list spotlighting the restaurants defining London dining today

Winners include BRUTTO for the Icons list, Singburi for Opening of the Year and The Plimsoll for Gastropub of the Year

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London's dining powerhouses have been revealed, as OpenTable names the favourite restaurants shaping the city's food scene at its first-ever OpenTable Restaurant Awards. The winners span across three categories; OpenTable Icons*, Restaurateurs' Choice,** and People's Choice.**

Hosted by Chef and social media personality, Poppy O'Toole, the awards took place on 27th April high in the London skyline at Landing Forty Two, welcoming key figures from the food, drink, and hospitality industry.

At the centre of the Awards is OpenTable's new 'Icons'*, 26 culinary landmarks shaping London's dining culture. Spanning long-standing institutions, MICHELIN-starred restaurants and modern favourites, the list was hand-selected by an OpenTable-appointed panel of critics and industry experts who live and breathe the city's food scene.

The 2026 OpenTable London Icons:

64 Goodge Street | Andrew Edmunds | Blacklock Soho | Bouchon Racine | Brawn | BRUTTO | Chez Bruce | CORE by Clare Smyth | Da Terra | Darjeeling Express | Donia | Hawksmoor St Pancras | Humble Chicken | JUNO Omakase | MAMBOW | Moro | Portland | Restaurant Gordon Ramsay | Rita's | Scott's Mayfair | St. JOHN Smithfield | The Clove Club | The Ledbury | The Plimsoll | The Quality Chop House | Trinity

OpenTable Icons has a designation within the website and app, making it easier for diners to discover and book the 'of the moment' restaurants.

Beyond the Icons list, the awards honoured standout performers across categories voted for by diners and hospitality professionals.

The People's Choice (Voted by Diners):

Bucket List: The Ledbury

Gastropub of the Year: The Plimsoll

Opening of the Year: Singburi

Neighbourhood Gem: St. JOHN Smithfield

Standout Service: Rita's

The Restaurateurs' Choice (Voted by the Industry):

Everyday Hero: David Moore, Pied à Terre

Up & Coming: Dara Klein, Tiella Trattoria & Bar

Innovation Award: Three Sheets

Impact Award: Bubala

Restaurant Design: Berners Tavern

Awards host Poppy O'Toole said, "It was a privilege to celebrate the chefs, front-of-house teams and restaurateurs whose passion keeps London's dining culture so vibrant. From neighbourhood gems to destination dining rooms, the OpenTable Restaurant Awards winners show the breadth, creativity and resilience of the city's restaurant scene today."

"Our first-ever OpenTable Restaurant Awards winners are the places defining London's culture right now, setting global standards and creating experiences that stay with diners long after they leave," said Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable. "At a time of real pressure for the industry, celebrating and backing the people and places raising the bar matters more than ever, and we're proud to champion these standout spots to diners."

The Icons were selected by a panel of judges including: Adam Hyman, Owner of CODE Hospitality and The Good Food Guide, Ben Benton and Freddy Clode, Hosts of The Go-To Food Podcast; Ben Lippett, Cook and Food Writer; Jenny Lau, Writer and Community Chef; Jimi Famurewa, Food Writer, Restaurant Critic and Broadcaster; Lorraine Copes, Founder and CEO of Be Inclusive Hospitality and Seema Pankhania, Food Content Creator and Author.

You can find the full list of Icons here and award winners linked here. A selection of high-res imagery is available here.

NOTES TO EDITORS

*OpenTable Icon Methodology: The 'Icon' designation and associated restaurant nominations are determined by an OpenTable-appointed industry panel via a qualitative assessment of a pre-determined shortlist. This shortlist is generated through a combination of data-informed insights (diner reviews, ratings, and platform signals) and expert input from local specialists. This process represents a subjective assessment rather than an objective ranking or exhaustive list. Eligibility is merit-based and requires no purchase or commercial participation, and payment to OpenTable does not influence the likelihood of nomination or selection. All selections are discretionary, final, and binding.

**OpenTable Restaurant Awards Terms & Conditions: https://www.opentable.co.uk/c/awards-london/terms/

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

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