Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Jacob Gurock Named to Connect Money's Next Gen Wealth Management Award

A national recognition of next-generation financial advisors.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Centurion Wealth Management is proud to announce that Jacob Gurock, CFP, has been recognized in the 2026 Connect Money Next Generation Wealth Management Awards, a national program highlighting emerging leaders in the wealth management industry.

The Connect Money Next Generation Wealth Management Awards recognize financial professionals based on a range of qualitative factors, including leadership within their organization, client service innovation, industry contributions, and community involvement. Honorees are selected by Connect Money based on information provided by nominees and the organization's evaluation criteria.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Connect Money alongside such a talented group of advisors. Helping clients feel confident in their financial decisions is the most rewarding part of what I do." - Jake Gurock, 4/23/2026

Jacob's path into wealth management reflects a focus on mentorship and continuous development. In his role, he works with clients across a range of financial planning needs, including major liquidity events and long-term wealth strategies, with an emphasis on education and thoughtful guidance.

Click here to view Jake's profile and learn more about his background and approach to supporting clients (third-party site; Centurion is not affiliated with or responsible for its content).

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm that offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. These services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients navigate financial decisions and plan for the future.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures:

The Connect Money award is based on criteria determined solely by the awarding organization and is not indicative of future investment performance.

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates.

The above-mentioned recognition was given on April 22, 2026, by Connect Money. The award is based on information provided by nominees and evaluated by the awarding organization. Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to be considered for this award.

This recognition is not indicative of future investment performance and does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jacob-gurock-named-to-connect-moneys-next-gen-wealth-management-awar-1160400