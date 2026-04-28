London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Digital Science today announced a major upgrade to its world-leading Dimensions Research Security platform - replacing dynamic dashboards with a full workflow solution that helps compliance teams to screen, analyze, and document research security risks.

Built on Dimensions - the world's largest interconnected global research database - Dimensions Research Security is used by academic institutions, research organizations, government agencies, and funding bodies to identify potential risks, including researchers' undisclosed affiliations, dual appointments, and connections to restricted entities.

The new Dimensions Research Security has been redesigned specifically in response to users' needs.

From dynamic charts to active workflow

Research security teams face growing volumes, fragmented tools, and rising compliance pressure. Dimensions Research Security now addresses all three of these issues with a single end-to-end workflow and reporting solution.

For the first time, Dimensions Research Security enables compliance teams to:

Centralize screening, investigation, and reporting within a single platform

Create a complete workflow for the detection and management of research security issues, from start to finish

Create, save and deploy customized review configurations for countries, restricted entities, talent recruitment programs, specific organizations, and funders of interest

Initiate individual reviews from within an organizational risk report

Build a defensible, auditable record of an institution's due diligence on research security issues

Easing pressure on compliance teams

Jonathan Breeze, Executive Vice President of Academic at Digital Science, said: "We established a genuine need for our Dimensions Research Security platform, and we've been thrilled with its uptake globally, by both academic institutions and government agencies. At Digital Science, user feedback is incredibly important to us; we knew that the research community needed an upgraded version of Dimensions Research Security to help them more completely address these issues."

Heidi Becker, Product Manager for Dimensions Research Security, said: "Our upgrade expands the functionality of Dimensions Research Security and makes proactive research security work even more manageable. We're cutting back on the manual effort required and making consistent documentation easy to generate, customize and access. This updated solution is a big leap forward in the way we help research security professionals conduct the vital work that they perform."

Discover more about Dimensions Research Security.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky, X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

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Source: Digital Science