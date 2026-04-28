Silobreaker, a security and threat intelligence technology company supporting intelligence consumers, risk teams, security leaders and analyst teams, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's External Threat Intelligence Service Providers Landscape, Q1 2026, areport that provides an overview of 34 providers operating across the external threat intelligence market. As risk environments grow more complex and interconnected, organizations are increasingly focused on intelligence that helps them anticipate emerging threats and mitigate their potential impact.

Threats now span cyber activity, geopolitical developments, physical security and information operations, often converging in ways that make risk harder to assess and respond to in isolation. In this environment, security and risk teams rely on intelligence that provides context and clarity to support earlier, more confident decisions. According to Forrester, organizations increasingly rely on external threat intelligence service providers to strengthen strategic decision-making, safeguard brand trust and reputation and improve resilience against physical and cyber threats.

The Forrester Landscape highlights the continued evolution of the external threat intelligence market, outlining how providers differentiate through the structure, breadth and contextualization of intelligence, enabling teams to move beyond isolated indicators towards more proactive, risk-based approaches. Forrester also points to the growing role of AI-enabled workflows alongside human expertise, as security teams seek intelligence that aligns more closely with business context and operational objectives.

"External threat intelligence plays an increasingly important role in helping organizations understand which developments, behaviors and actors are most relevant to their risk profile," said Geoff Brown, CEO of Silobreaker. "Silobreaker is built as an intelligence engine that applies context and analysis to open-source intelligence, helping organizations cut through noise and turn signals into insight they can use to make better decisions."

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is an AI-native intelligence platform that unifies data, advanced analytics and human expertise to deliver high-quality insights where it matters most. Designed for security, threat and risk teams, the Silobreaker proprietary intelligence engine automates the collection, fusion and analysis of cyber, geopolitical and physical data. With PIR-driven workflows, agentic automation and executive-ready reporting, Silobreaker helps global enterprises and governments anticipate threats, accelerate decisions, protect their people, operations and assets, and build resilience with confidence.

Forrester disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

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