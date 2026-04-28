Cropmate Berhad Confirms Ongoing Engagement with Authorities; Operations Remain Unaffected

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Cropmate Berhad ("Cropmate" or the "Company"), a key player in the conventional and specialty fertiliser manufacturing industry in Malaysia, wishes to inform that it was notified on 24 April 2026 that certain bank accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries have been temporarily frozen pursuant to an order issued under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 ("AMLATFA").

Cropmate Berhad

The order was issued by Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia in connection with an ongoing investigation, which the Company understands to be a standard procedure undertaken in the course of such investigations. Based on the information currently available, the Board has no indication that the matter is attributable to any misconduct on the part of the Group's management or employees.

The Company is engaging constructively with the relevant authorities and will extend its full cooperation to assist with the investigation. In addition, the Company has taken the necessary steps in the ordinary course of engagement to facilitate the release of the affected bank accounts under section 44A of AMLATFA.

Cropmate has, at all material times, conducted its business in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations, and is not aware of any wrongdoing.

Importantly, Cropmate continues to have access to alternative banking facilities to support its ongoing business activities. The Board does not expect this matter to have any material financial or operational impact, and the Company's day-to-day operations remain fully functional, with business continuing as usual.

The board of Cropmate highlighted, "We are committed to working constructively with the authorities and to fully supporting the ongoing process. Our business remains stable, and our customers and partners are unaffected. Operations continue as usual, supported by our existing banking arrangements, and we remain focused on delivering value to our stakeholders as this matter runs its course."

The Board will make further announcements in a timely manner should there be any material developments.

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About Cropmate Berhad ("Cropmate")

Founded in 2018, Cropmate Berhad is an established fertiliser manufacturer and supplier in Malaysia, specialising in the formulation and blending of conventional and specialty fertilisers. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Cropmate offers a wide range of products designed to enhance agricultural productivity, including compacted and blended fertilisers, as well as semi-organic, organic, and liquid fertilisers. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience, Cropmate is committed to supporting farmers in improving crop yield and quality. As the first pure-play fertiliser company listed on Bursa Malaysia, Cropmate continues to advance its mission of contributing to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

For more information, visit https://www.cropmate.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Cropmate Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Cropmate Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/cropmate-berhad-confirms-ongoing-engagement-with-authorities-operations-remain-unaffected-1161307