BPDB has launched a tender for 495 MW of grid-tied solar power projects across 10 sites in Bangladesh, with capacities ranging from 25-100 MW and full private investment required. The bid structure, which places land acquisition and financing risks on developers, has drawn investor concerns over bankability and limited project attractiveness.The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has launched a tender for the construction of 495 MW of grid-tied solar power capacity across 10 locations in Bangladesh. The proposed solar plants will have capacities ranging from 25 MW to 100 MW. The projects ...

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