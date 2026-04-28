JCET Group: JCET Reports 42.7% YoY Surge in Q1 2026 Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the company reported revenue of RMB 9.17 billion, and a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 290 million, representing a robust year-over-year growth of 42.7%.

In 2026, JCET has accelerated the commercialization of its R&D initiatives, scaled up advanced manufacturing capacity, and steadily expanded its global customer base. These efforts have culminated in comprehensive improvements in both business scale and profitability.

By application segment, computing electronics sustained its strong growth momentum from 2025, posting a 14.2% year-over-year increase during the reporting period. JCET Microelectronics (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd., which serves high-value-added sectors such as high-performance computing (HPC) chips, has achieved stable volume production and is actively expanding its advanced packaging and testing capacity to meet surging customer demand. Similarly, the automotive electronics segment experienced rapid growth, with revenue climbing 28.8% YoY during the reporting period. Following the official production launch at JCET Shanghai Automotive Co., Ltd., the company is accelerating product introduction and mass production for cutting-edge applications, including autonomous driving, embodied intelligent robotics, and power management, thereby solidifying its capacity and delivery ecosystem in high-end markets. Meanwhile, capacity utilization at JCET's other domestic facilities remains at high levels, with expansion plans progressing steadily. The company's facilities in South Korea and Singapore have successfully introduced new products for multiple top-tier international customers, accelerating business structure optimization and paving the way for substantial growth throughout the year.

In parallel with capacity expansion, JCET continues to strengthen its R&D infrastructure and engineering capabilities in core technology domains. In the first quarter, the JCET Zhangjiang R&D Building in Shanghai officially commenced operations. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a dedicated chip performance laboratory, the new center provides robust support for technological breakthroughs, product validation, and the development of top-tier engineering talent.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET Group said, "In alignment with global market demands, JCET, alongside other leading industry players, is comprehensively advancing into wafer-level and system-level advanced packaging, as well as complementary high-end testing. This strategic move injects robust momentum into the broader IC backend manufacturing industry. At this critical juncture-where advanced packaging bridges the gap between current and next-generation technologies, and mainstream packaging rapidly transitions toward advanced structures-JCET remains steadfast in its dual commitment to investing heavily in both high-end manufacturing capacity and cutting-edge process R&D. We are dedicated to providing a highly reliable and innovative platform for manufacturing and technical services to our hundreds of premium customers across diverse global markets."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 2026 Q1 Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is a global leader in integrated circuit back-end manufacturing and technology services. We provide comprehensive turnkey solutions, including semiconductor package integration design, wafer probing, bumping, assembly, final testing, and global drop shipments.

Utilizing advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D packaging, System-in-Package solutions, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies, we support a wide range of applications, including automotive, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, storage, communication, smart devices, industrial and medical sectors, and power and energy. With eight manufacturing facilities across China, Korea, and Singapore, we deliver efficient supply chain solutions and maintain close collaboration with our global customers.

SOURCE JCET Group