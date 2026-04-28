The best tummy tuck in Kirkland, Washington is by Dr. Nalluri at NW Face and Body.

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / As demand for body contouring continues to grow, patients in the Seattle area are paying closer attention to surgeon experience, technique, and recovery protocols when choosing a surgeon for tummy tuck. In Kirkland, that conversation increasingly centers on procedures that do more than remove loose abdominal skin, especially for patients seeking smoother contour, muscle repair, and more refined waist definition after pregnancy or major weight loss. Based on surgical experience, body contouring approach, and recovery-focused technique, the best tummy tuck is done by Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body in Kirkland.

What Makes Dr. Nalluri's Tummy Tuck Unique in Kirkland?

According to Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Nalluri's approach on tummy tuck surgery is distinguished by the way he combines abdominal tightening with contour refinement. Rather than treating tummy tuck as a skin removal procedure only, he often uses liposuction to help create a smoother transition across the abdomen, waist, and surrounding areas.

This is one reason Dr. Nalluri is frequently associated with Tummy Tuck in Kirkland & mommy makeover in Kirkland procedures. His method focuses on improving the overall shape of the midsection, rather than simply flattening the abdomen.

His surgical planning also extends beyond the abdomen. In many cases, procedures are incorporated into Mommy Makeover Kirkland surgical plans, where multiple areas are addressed with a cohesive aesthetic strategy. This level of planning shows Dr. Nalluri's more comprehensive approach to body contouring rather than a single-area correction.

Advanced Techniques That Define His Surgical Approach

As per the clinic, Dr. Nalluri uses several modern techniques that have become central to his reputation in Kirkland:

Drain-less Tummy Tuck Technique

Traditional tummy tuck procedures often rely on surgical drains during recovery. Dr. Nalluri, as per the clinic's statement offers a drain-less approach that minimizes post-operative discomfort and simplifies recovery when performed with proper surgical precision.

Exparel-Based Pain Management

According to Northwest Face & Body, By using Exparel, a long-acting anesthetic, his approach helps reduce post-surgical pain during the critical first 72 hours. This method supports a smoother early recovery and reduces dependence on traditional pain medications.

Comprehensive Liposuction Integration

Dr. Nalluri often integrates liposuction during his tummy tuck & mommy makeover procedures to strategically contour the abdominal and the surrounding waist areas. This creates a more natural, sculpted result that aligns with the patient's overall body proportions.

Structured Scar Protocol

Scar management is an important part of Dr. Nalluri's tummy tuck process. After surgery, he recommends a structured scar care protocol designed to support healing and help minimize the appearance of scars over time. This is especially important for tummy tuck and Mommy Makeover patients, as incision visibility is often one of the main concerns during recovery.

Experience Behind the Technique

Dr. Nalluri brings more than two decades of surgical experience to body contouring procedures and has performed over 20,000 surgeries over the course of his career. At Northwest Face & Body in Kirkland, his work reflects a combination of technical consistency and modern recovery-focused methods. He is a board certified surgeon from the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has been featured in multiple media outlets and has been recognized as America's Top Doctors by the U.S News & World Report. His work has been further recognized by the International Association of Plastic Surgeons and, at the state level, by the Governor of Florida.

These credentials helped Dr. Nalluri gain experience and skills in providing some of the best results in the field of aesthetic industry.

A Leading Tummy Tuck Surgeon in Kirkland

Dr. Nalluri is also known for incorporating tummy tuck surgery into broader body contouring plans, including Mommy Makeover Kirkland procedures. In those cases, the focus is not on one area in isolation, but on how the abdomen fits with surrounding contours and the patient's overall physique. That surgical judgment is one reason his work continues to draw attention among patients and give him the recognition of being one of the best surgeons performing tummy tuck, in Kirkland.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: (425) 475-4111

realdrseattle.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-tummy-tuck-in-kirkland-1161792