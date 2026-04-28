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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 15:51
46,860 Euro
+0,21 % +0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,30046,38012:33
46,30046,38012:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 12:10 Uhr
121 Leser
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Kalmar Corporation: Changes in the Kalmar leadership team: Kalmar appoints Tamara de Gruyter as President of Services

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 APRIL 2026 AT 13:00 PM (EEST)

Changes in the Kalmar leadership team: Kalmar appoints Tamara de Gruyter as President of Services

Kalmar Corporation has appointed Tamara de Gruyter as President of Services and as a member of the Kalmar Leadership Team, as of 1 September 2026. She will report to the President & CEO Sami Niiranen. Tamara will join Kalmar from Wärtsilä where she most recently served as President of Wärtsilä Energy Storage and a member of the Wärtsilä Board of Management.

In her role, Tamara will be responsible for leading Kalmar's global services operations and the transition and growth towards a service-driven company. She will oversee the entire lifecycle of the service portfolio to ensure uptime and a true value add to our global customer base.

"We are excited to welcome Tamara. She brings with her a long and successful career at Wärtsilä, complemented by broad global experience and a strong track record of transformational leadership in services and future solutions. Her expertise will be invaluable as she leads Kalmar's global services operations. We look forward to the leadership and vision she will bring as we continue our growth journey towards a service-driven company", says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

"I am excited to join Kalmar and contribute to its success. I look forward to working with the experienced global teams to accelerate Kalmar's services growth journey. By maintaining a strong customer focus, we will ensure we deliver the best possible value and solutions that drive customers' success", says Tamara de Gruyter.

As previously announced, Thomas Malmborg will step down from the role of President of Services and member of the Kalmar Leadership Team after more than 36 years of dedicated service. The handover and change in the Leadership team will take place September 1, 2026. Thomas Malmborg will remain with Kalmar until the year end to ensure a smooth transition.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude for all Thomas has done for Kalmar's success. His commitment has truly laid a strong foundation for our future growth," says Sami Niiranen.

Kalmar leadership team will, as of 1 October, 2026, consist of the following members:

Sami Niiranen, President and CEO
Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel
Tamara de Gruyter, President Services as of 1 September
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications
Katri Hokkanen, Chief Financial Officer as of 1 October
Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Hanna Reijonen, SVP, Human Resources
Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced
Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors
Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation
Shushu Zhang, President, Bromma

Kalmar Corporation

Attachment: Tamara de Gruyter CV

For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Tamara de Gruyter CV

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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