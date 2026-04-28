Vision Express x Emma Willis: A Collection to Wear with Confidence

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Express is proud to unveil a spring-ready collection with ambassador and renowned broadcaster, Emma Willis.

Emma, a much loved figure in the UK, has graced our screens and radios for almost three decades. Always in the spotlight and often under immense scrutiny, she personifies the Vision Express 'Step Out With Confidence' ethos.

"I've always loved eyewear. I see it as a great addition to your personal style, and it has the power to completely shape how you feel. Curating this edit with Vision Express felt like a natural fit because it's all about helping people make confident choices with ease. These are frames designed to help you step out feeling like your best, most confident self every day." - Emma Willis

This spring, Emma has collaborated with the team at Vision Express to bring this essence to life through 'Emma's Edit', a collection featuring nine styles, including sunglasses and optical frames from Ray-Ban, Coach, Burberry and Vogue Eyewear.

More than a collection, Emma's Edit is a confident curation of standout frames designed to simplify the search for your perfect pair. Finding eyewear that truly suits you can feel overwhelming-but this edit cuts through the noise, bringing together styles that complement a spectrum of face shapes, colours and lens needs. The result is an effortless way to discover frames you'll feel great in, whether you're investing in a signature look or building a wardrobe of styles

Eyewear and eye health are no longer resigned to the shadows, now sitting firmly as an essential part of your styling rotation. One pair, for many, isn't enough. For those, Vision Express offers an Eyecare Plan, an all-in-one subscription, offering interest-free monthly payments, 20% off eyewear, flexible multi-pair options with free reglazing and added benefits including advanced eye tests and protection cover.

Confidence comes in many forms and eye health can play its part. Start your journey with an Advanced Eye Test https://www.visionexpress.com/eye-test

Shop Emma's Edit online or in store now. www.visionexpress.com

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