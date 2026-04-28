Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market worth $17.31 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market by Type (Single Phase, Two Phase), Coolant Type (Water-Glycol-based Coolants, Dielectric Fluids, Refrigerants), End User (Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032', the global data center direct-to-chip cooling market is projected to grow from USD 3.33 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 17.31 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period.

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Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 3.33 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 17.31 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 26.5%

Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

The global data center direct-to-chip cooling market is also being driven by the increasing pressure to enhance rack-level power density without expanding physical infrastructure. Data center operators need to achieve higher computing output from their existing facilities because they are using high-wattage processors and server setups that create intense heat production. The current cooling methods have lost their effectiveness because they cannot support additional system capacity, while direct-to-chip cooling methods, which control heat at its origin, have become more popular. Operators need to maintain optimal thermal conditions because real-time applications like AI inference and financial transactions and streaming services require them to reduce latency while increasing processing speed. Direct to chip cooling provides temperature control which prevents thermal throttling and helps maintain processing efficiency throughout the entire process. The increasing need for scalable infrastructure solutions has led to investments in cooling technologies which will enable future hardware development making direct to chip cooling the preferred solution for developing next generation data centers.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

By type, the single-phase segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hyperscale data centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

Vertiv Group Corp., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems, and Schneider Electric were identified as some of the leading players in the data center pipes market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Koolance, Inc., GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd., among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The global data center direct-to-chip cooling market is also expanding due to the growing need for infrastructure standardization and future-ready data center designs that can accommodate rapidly evolving computing technologies. Data center operators now choose adaptable cooling systems because technology cycles are developing faster than their current hardware systems. Direct-to-chip cooling provides a scalable and modular approach, enabling operators to enhance server capabilities while maintaining effective thermal control throughout the system. The increasing need to cut total ownership expenses throughout data center lifecycles drives organizations to select solutions that provide stable, long-term performance with reduced energy consumption and minimal cooling requirements. Accurate and effective cooling systems, which help maintain performance during extended high-demand periods, have become necessary because workloads now include real-time data processing systems and advanced simulation applications. Direct-to-chip cooling has become a popular investment choice among organizations because it helps them achieve their long-term infrastructure needs while enabling their energy-efficient, high-capacity data center operations to grow worldwide.

By type, the single-phase segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value.

The single-phase segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market because it is strongly compatible with current data center design practices and delivers efficient cooling solutions that maintain operational simplicity. Single-phase systems use established liquid circulation methods to simplify operational procedures, including system deployment, monitoring, and maintenance tasks. Familiar operating procedures in data center environments enable organizations to implement new systems with reduced risk, and decision-making becomes faster in environments where they must operate at full capacity. Established infrastructure components, including pumps, heat exchangers, and piping systems, enable organizations to integrate their systems into new buildings and existing facilities, which boosts adoption. Single-phase cooling systems require lower upfront costs than other systems, and their operational performance remains steady throughout their life, making them the ideal choice for organizations that want to achieve efficiency goals while staying within budget limits. Rising demand for high-density computing has led operators to select solutions that provide reliable system stability during operational scaling, which helps the single-phase segment maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

By coolant type, the water-glycol-based coolant segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The water-glycol-based coolant segment is projected to show the highest value growth in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market because of its ability to deliver operational performance and flexible use across extensive system implementations. Data centers need liquid cooling systems because their heat output continues to grow, prompting operators to select coolant systems that maintain stable thermal output while their systems operate safely and durably. Water-glycol mixtures provide effective heat transfer along with added benefits such as freeze protection and corrosion control, making them suitable for various environmental conditions and for extended service life. The system is adopted more quickly because it works with cooling systems already in place and can be used in both new installations and existing systems that need upgrades. Operators who run data centers across multiple regions require a coolant solution that can work under various conditions, which makes water-glycol-based coolants their main solution. The need to decrease operational risks while extending equipment lifespan and creating consistent cooling systems for different operating times has resulted in higher demand for their use. The benefits of water-glycol-based coolants are leading to increased funding and quicker implementation, which results in strong growth for this technology during the forecast period.

By end user, the hyperscale segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hyperscale segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application by value in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market, driven by the rapid, continuous expansion of large-scale cloud and AI infrastructure by major technology companies. Hyperscale operators are aggressively investing in next-generation data centers to support rising demand for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-intensive applications, all of which require high-performance processors that generate substantial heat at the chip level. Adoption of direct-to-chip cooling has increased because this method enables precise heat management, which is critical for sustaining high performance and system reliability in high-density computing environments. The design of hyperscale facilities includes future expansion capabilities, allowing the implementation of advanced cooling systems at larger capacities than in other facility types. The segment follows a trend toward liquid cooling solutions because organizations need to enhance energy savings, reduce power used for cooling, and boost overall operational effectiveness. Demand for advanced cooling systems is increasing because hyperscale operators have both financial backing and technical knowledge to implement these systems across their multiple facilities. The combination of massive infrastructure investments, increased compute intensity, and early adoption of innovative technologies is driving hyperscale segment growth at its fastest pace during the upcoming forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value.

North America will hold the largest market share in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market because its data center infrastructure and adoption of advanced computing technologies give the region an advantage. The region is home to major hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google, which are continuously investing in large-scale, high-density data centers to support growing demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive applications. These facilities require efficient cooling systems because their thermal loads make direct-to-chip cooling the best solution. North America operates a complete network of technology companies, cooling system producers, and system integration firms, enabling quick development and implementation of liquid cooling solutions. The region experiences faster technology adoption because of its significant investment resources, sophisticated infrastructure, and high density of AI workloads. Regulatory authorities are directing their attention toward energy efficiency and sustainability, which leads operators to implement more effective cooling systems that reduce energy use and enhance system efficiency. North America maintains its dominant market position throughout the forecast period because the region combines technological expertise with major investments and early implementation of advanced cooling technologies.

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Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Super Micro-Computer, Inc. (US), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and Schneider Electric (France).

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