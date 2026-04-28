Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Mayfair Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MFA.P) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of one new share for every five shares currently outstanding. Following completion of the share consolidation Mayfair intends to complete a private placement of up to 10 million post-consolidated shares at a price of $0.075 (post consolidated) per share for proceeds of up to $750,000. The Company currently has 8,135,668 shares outstanding and will have 1,627,334 shares following the consolidation. In the event that the private placement is fully subscribed the Company will have 11,627,334 (post consolidated) shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294503

Source: Mayfair Acquisition Corp.