CATL has completed a roughly $5 billion share sale in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chinese inverter and battery manufacturing giant Sungrow is making a second attempt at an IPO after its initial listing bid, launched in October 2025, lapsed.From ESS News The world's leading battery maker, CATL, completed a share placement in Hong Kong on Tuesday, raising about $5 billion in a deal that marks the largest share offering on the stock exchange so far this year. CATL sold 62.385 million new overseas foreign capital shares (H shares) at HK$628.20 apiece, raising HK$39.2 billion ($5 billion), according ...

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