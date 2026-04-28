UNICOM Engineering, Inc.: UNICOM Engineering and Fourier Cooling Collaborate to Deliver Cooling-Defined Modular AI Data Center Infrastructure

Cooling-first modular architectures combined with liquid-cooled platform design and integration accelerate the deployment of high-density AI environments

PLANO, Texas and AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a global provider of application-optimized infrastructure and integration services delivering liquid-cooled platforms built on enterprise-class hardware for advanced air-assisted and liquid-cooled environments, and Fourier Cooling Solutions (Fourier), a provider of prefabricated, modular data center infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing, today announced a collaboration focused on delivering cooling-defined, modular AI data center infrastructure designed around modern GPU thermal demands.

The collaboration aligns Fourier's liquid-cooled modular data center platforms with UNICOM Engineering's liquid-cooled portfolio built on Tier-1 platforms, supported by integration, supply chain execution, and deployment expertise to help customers move faster from power availability to operational AI capacity at scale.

Fourier delivers prefabricated, containerized infrastructure engineered for high-density AI workloads, enabling liquid cooling architectures such as direct-to-chip, immersion, and hybrid fan-wall designs. These platforms are designed for repeatable deployments and standardized expansion as GPU densities increase. UNICOM Engineering enables these platforms through full ITE delivery, including integration, deployment, lifecycle services, inventory and logistics programs, and enterprise-grade warranty support.

Fourier reports more than 600 megawatts of deployed and in-progress liquid-cooled infrastructure, reflecting growing global demand for modular, cooling-first AI data center design. Fourier's modular approach enables rapid activation timelines, including delivery of 30MW of turnkey, liquid-cooled capacity in as little as six months, allowing customers to convert available power into operational AI infrastructure at unprecedented speed.

As GPU power densities continue to increase, cooling has become a defining factor in data center performance. Infrastructure can no longer be designed first and cooled later. Modern AI data center design must prioritize system-level thermal performance requirements, spanning advanced air-assisted, hybrid, and fully liquid-cooled environments.

Fourier's modular infrastructure is designed to be prefabricated, validated, and deployable, supporting Tier III-aligned architectures with redundant power and cooling paths. This approach shortens construction timelines and enables predictable, scalable expansion. The collaboration's joint execution model supports enterprise, neocloud, and energy-adjacent development sites, where proximity to available power enables faster infrastructure activation after systems are delivered and commissioned.

"Liquid-cooled infrastructure for AI, when done correctly, is no longer just a technical requirement-it determines how much work your infrastructure can do and how quickly it can scale," said Rusty Cone, General Manager, UNICOM Engineering. "By aligning Fourier's modular, cooling-defined platforms with UNICOM Engineering's execution and integration model, we help customers move faster from available power to operational AI capacity without sacrificing reliability or consistency."

"As AI workloads drive unprecedented density, modular infrastructure must be designed around thermal performance from the outset," said Justin Cass, Chief Revenue Officer, Fourier Cooling Solutions. "UNICOM Engineering brings the execution scale and operational discipline needed to turn modular cooling architectures into deployable, enterprise-ready infrastructure built on Tier-1 platforms."

The collaboration supports a range of use cases, including high-density AI training and inference clusters, neocloud and multi-tenant GPU environments, enterprise and colocation expansion programs, HPC workloads, and energy-adjacent deployments. The announcement precedes the Advanced Cooling Symposium, reflecting broader industry momentum toward cooling-first infrastructure design.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a global provider of application-optimized IT infrastructure and integration services for enterprise, cloud, telecom, and edge environments. Through configurable platforms and lifecycle services, including support for advanced air-assisted and liquid-cooled architectures, UNICOM enables scalable, performance-driven infrastructure delivery aligned with modern application demands.

For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

About Fourier Cooling Solutions

Fourier Cooling Solutions is a global provider of prefabricated, modular data center infrastructure designed for AI and HPC environments. Through cooling architectures that include immersion, direct-to-chip, and fan-wall technologies, Fourier enables scalable, cooling-defined data center design aligned to modern GPU thermal requirements.



for more information, visit www.fouriercooling.com.

Media Contacts

Lisa Ryan

Vice President of Marketing

UNICOM Engineering

lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com

Justin Cass

Chief Revenue Officer

Fourier Cooling Solutions

justin.cass@fouriercooling.com