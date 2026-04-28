Bioretec Ltd adjusts the terms and conditions of its stock option programs due to the completed rights issue

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 28 April 2026 at 13:40 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company") has completed a rights issue (the "Offering"), in which a total of 1,286,801,534 new shares of the Company were subscribed for. The new shares subscribed for in the Offering have been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on 28 April 2026.

Under the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option programs, if Bioretec resolves, prior to the share subscriptions under each option program taking place, to issue new shares in accordance with the pre-emptive right of the shareholders, the holders of option rights shall be treated equally with the shareholders of the Company. Under the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option programs, the equal treatment shall be provided as determined by the Board of Directors, either by adjusting the number of shares to be issued or the subscription price of the shares to be issued or both. In order to ensure the equal treatment of the holders of option rights, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to adjust the subscription prices of the Company's new shares under the Company's existing stock option programs to account for the dilutive effect of the Offering.

The adjusted subscription prices are as follows:

Stock option program Prior subscription price (EUR) New subscription price (EUR) 2018-1A 1.42 0.13 2018-1B 1.42 0.13 2018-1C 2.13 0.20 2018-1D 2.13 0.20 2020-1A 2.13 0.20 2020-1B 2.84 0.26 2020-1C 3.55 0.33 2023-1 2.35 0.22 2025-1 2.64 0.24

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

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