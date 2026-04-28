HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CanSino Biologics Inc. (688185.SH/06185.HK) released its first-quarter 2026 results, reflecting a positive operational momentum. Revenue for the quarter totaled RMB 190 million, representing a 38.73% year-over-year increase.



The performance highlights the company's strong operational resilience, driven by accelerating sales of core products and ongoing cost-efficiency measures. Despite short-term pressure on profitability, steady revenue expansion sets a solid foundation for a full-year earnings recovery.



Menhycia(R), the first MCV4 vaccine product in China, maintained robust sales during the period. The successful launch of iPneucia(R) (13-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine) also contributed considerable revenue to the Group. Meanwhile, international technology transfer and intermediate products sales have gradually emerged as new revenue growth drivers.



CanSinoBIO has developed a differentiated portfolio of bacterial vaccines, covering meningococcal, pneumococcal and DTcP vaccines. The company leverages five core technology platforms, including viral vector vaccines, synthetic vaccines, protein structure design and Virus-Like Particle (VLP) assembly, mRNA technologies, and formulation and delivery systems. This diversified pipeline helps mitigate the 'single-product dependency' that has historically challenged traditional vaccine manufacturers.



Among its key products, Menhycia(R), China's first domestically developed quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, has continued to gain market traction following approval for expanded use in children up to six years old, driving steady gains in market penetration. Meanwhile, iPneucia(R), China's first 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine using a dual-carrier system (CRM197 and tetanus toxoid), has ramped up since launch and emerged as a key growth driver.



In April, the company also received approval for Tripecia(R), an adsorbed acellular pertussis (three-component) combination vaccine (DTcP) for infants. Leveraging next-generation technology, the product fills a gap in the domestic market and further strengthens CanSinoBIO's presence in the pediatric segment.



Beyond the infant market, CanSinoBIO is advancing a 'life-course immunization (from infancy through old age)' strategy, expanding into adolescent and adult vaccines. Pipeline candidates, including adolescent and adult component Tdap vaccines (Tdcp) and a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, are progressing through development and clinical trials, aimed at broadening the company's addressable market.



On the international front, the company continues to pursue a dual-engine strategy of innovation and global expansion, transitioning from product exports to a more integrated global model. Menhycia(R) has been launched and supplied in Indonesia, while manufacturing facilities for both Menhycia(R) and iPneucia(R) have obtained PIC/S GMP certification from Malaysia. This integrated approach, spanning product registration, localized manufacturing and technology transfer, is expected to unlock significant opportunities in overseas markets.



Looking ahead, with the continued ramp-up of core products and the gradual commercialization of its life-course vaccine pipeline, CanSinoBIO's long-term value proposition may be poised for a re-rating, supported by both earnings' growth and an expanding global footprint.







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