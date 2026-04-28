Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 March 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £121.9m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2026

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 US T-Bill 3 Sep 26 Fixed Income United States 12.2 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp* Financials Luxembourg 5.3 3 AVI Japan Discovery Fund** Financials Cayman 5.3 4 Orange Communication Services France 3.4 5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.4 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 7 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.2 8 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.0 9 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 2.0 10 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.0 11 Laboratorios Farmaceutico Health Care Spain 2.0 12 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 1.9 13 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.7 14 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.7 15 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.6 16 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.6 17 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1.6 18 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.5 19 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.4 20 Sanofi Health Care France 1.4 21 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.3 22 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 1.1 23 Bonesupport Holding Health Care Sweden 1.1 24 RaySearch Laboratories Health Care Sweden 1.0 25 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 0.7 26 Origin Enterprises Materials Ireland 0.6 Total equity and bond investments 61.3 Cash and other net assets 38.7 Net assets 100.0

*Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

** Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2026

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 26.0 Americas: Direct equities 5.3 Americas: Private Equity Fund 5.3 United Kingdom 6.1 Japan 5.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.1 Fixed Income 12.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 38.7 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2026

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 5.3 Financials: Private Equity Fund 5.3 Financials: Direct Equities 2.0 Total Financials 12.6 Consumer Staples 9.1 Health Care 8.8 Industrials 5.7 Communication Services 5.4 Energy 4.2 Information Technology 1.6 Consumer Discretionary 1.1 Materials 0.6 Fixed Income 12.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 38.7 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

28 April 2026