Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 March 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £121.9m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2026
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
US T-Bill 3 Sep 26
Fixed Income
United States
12.2
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp*
Financials
Luxembourg
5.3
3
AVI Japan Discovery Fund**
Financials
Cayman
5.3
4
Orange
Communication Services
France
3.4
5
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.4
6
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.3
7
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.2
8
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
2.0
9
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
2.0
10
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
2.0
11
Laboratorios Farmaceutico
Health Care
Spain
2.0
12
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.9
13
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
1.7
14
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.7
15
Diageo
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.6
16
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.6
17
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1.6
18
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.5
19
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.4
20
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.4
21
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.3
22
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
1.1
23
Bonesupport Holding
Health Care
Sweden
1.1
24
RaySearch Laboratories
Health Care
Sweden
1.0
25
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
0.7
26
Origin Enterprises
Materials
Ireland
0.6
Total equity and bond investments
61.3
Cash and other net assets
38.7
Net assets
100.0
*Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
** Participating Shares of CV5 SPC
Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2026
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
26.0
Americas: Direct equities
5.3
Americas: Private Equity Fund
5.3
United Kingdom
6.1
Japan
5.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan
1.1
Fixed Income
12.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
38.7
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2026
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
5.3
Financials: Private Equity Fund
5.3
Financials: Direct Equities
2.0
Total Financials
12.6
Consumer Staples
9.1
Health Care
8.8
Industrials
5.7
Communication Services
5.4
Energy
4.2
Information Technology
1.6
Consumer Discretionary
1.1
Materials
0.6
Fixed Income
12.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
38.7
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
28 April 2026