Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall's Annual General Meeting 2026

Vattenfall AB's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Tuesday April 28. Among other things, the AGM decided on a dividend payout of SEK 8 billion to its owner, the Swedish State.

Vattenfall's owner was represented at the AGM voting by Gustaf Hygrell at the Ministry of Finance.

Annual General Meeting decisions:

Adoption of balance sheet and income statement

The AGM adopted the income and balance sheet for Vattenfall AB and the Vattenfall Group.

Dividend

The AGM decided on a dividend distribution of SEK 8,000,000,000 to the owner of the parent company for 2025.

Discharge of liability

The AGM decided to discharge the members of the board and the CEO from liability.

Renumeration report and guidelines for renumeration

The AGM approved the renumeration report for 2025 and the board's proposal for guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. The guidelines are designed in accordance with the Swedish Government's principles for remuneration and are published at the Vattenfall website under the headline corporate governance. Corporate governance - Vattenfall

Election of board members

The AGM decided that the number of AGM-elected members should be eight in number. Mats Granryd was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Pär Ekeroth, Ingemar Engkvist, Christian Levin, Nina Linander, Carola Puusteli and Fredrik Rystedt were re-elected. Also, Gunilla Saltin was elected as a new Member of the Board.

Remuneration to the board

The AGM decided on a remuneration fee of SEK 1,100,000 for the Chairman of the Board and SEK 500,000 for other board members. For work on the Audit Committee, a fee was set at SEK 150,000 for its chairman and SEK 105,000 for other members. A fee for work on the Remuneration Committee was set at SEK 69,000 for its chairman and SEK 52,000 for other members. No fees will be paid to employee representatives and those who are employed at the Swedish Government Offices.

Election of auditors and remuneration

The accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as auditor, with Eva Carlsvi as the auditor-in-charge. The AGM decided that the fee for the auditor's work shall be paid as per approved invoice.

For further information, please contact:

Vattenfall's Press Office, +46 (0)8 739 50 10

press@vattenfall.com