Gubra A/S: Boehringer Ingelheim advances Gubra originated obesity triple agonist peptide into Phase 2 development

Gubra today notes that its partner Boehringer Ingelheim plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical development in mid-2026 of BI 3034701, an investigational, potential first-in-class triple GLP-1, GIP and NPY2 receptor agonist peptide being developed for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases based on Gubra-discovered technology.

BI 3034701 represents a novel mechanism of action designed to address metabolic diseases through multiple complementary satiety pathways involved in body-weight regulation, supporting its potential role in obesity treatment. The planned transition into Phase 2 marks an important milestone and will further evaluate the compounds potential in people living with obesity, as BI 3034701 is the first asset originating from a Gubra research collaboration to advance into Phase 2 clinical development.

Under the collaboration and license agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim is responsible for global clinical development and commercialization of BI 3034701.

"The advancement of BI 3034701 into Phase 2 development is a significant milestone for Gubra. Our ambition is to contribute differentiated peptide therapies that address the underlying biology of obesity and weight management, with the potential to support meaningful and sustainable weight lossover time," said Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra. "It is the first asset from our research collaborations to reach this stage and reflects the strength of our peptide discovery platform and our focus on developing differentiated, first-in-class mechanisms in metabolic disease. We are pleased to see Boehringer Ingelheim continue to progress this program and take responsibility for its further development.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Marianne Thomas (mho@gubra.dk, +45 2483 2663)

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Emma Jappe Lange (ejl@gubra.dk, +45 5361 6755)

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.