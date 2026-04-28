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WKN: 850795 | ISIN: US1258961002 | Ticker-Symbol: CSG
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 08:38
66,20 Euro
+2,03 % +1,32
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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65,8066,4014:37
65,8066,4008:38
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 12:30 Uhr
30 Leser
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CMS Energy Announces First Quarter Results for 2026, Reaffirms 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $1.10 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.01 per share for 2025. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter were $1.13, compared to $1.02 per share for 2025.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.83 to $3.90 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"Strong execution in the first quarter has positioned us well for the year ahead," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "We're building momentum across our triple bottom line in support of customers, communities and investors."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2026 first quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.??

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)






In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts





Three Months Ended







3/31/26


3/31/25














Operating revenue







$

2,730


$

2,447














Operating expenses








2,240



1,953














Operating Income








490



494














Other income








75



50














Interest charges








203



186














Income Before Income Taxes








362



358














Income tax expense








85



63














Net Income








277



295














Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests








(63)



(9)














Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy








340



304














Preferred stock dividends








2



2














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders







$

338


$

302














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share







$

1.10


$

1.01














CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)






In Millions



As of



3/31/26


12/31/25

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

175



$

509

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



88




106

Other current assets



2,762




2,857

Total current assets



3,025




3,472

Non-current assets








Plant, property, and equipment



31,533




30,680

Other non-current assets



5,727




5,789

Total Assets


$

40,285



$

39,941










Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities (1)


$

2,232



$

2,592

Non-current liabilities (1)



8,924




8,740

Capitalization








Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



18,538




18,313

Preferred stock and securities



224




224

Noncontrolling interests



585




567

Common stockholders' equity



9,242




8,920

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



28,589




28,024

Securitization debt (2)



540




585

Total Liabilities and Equity


$

40,285



$

39,941










(1)

Excludes debt and finance leases.










(2)

Includes current and non-current portions.



















CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)












In Millions



Three Months Ended



3/31/26


3/31/25










Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

615



$

178










Net cash provided by operating activities



705




1,000

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,073)




(918)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(368)




82

Net cash provided by financing activities



16




266










Total Cash Flows


$

(352)



$

348










End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

263



$

526

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)






In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts





Three Months Ended







3/31/26


3/31/25














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders







$

338


$

302

Reconciling items:












Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**








11



3

Tax impact








(3)



(1)














Adjusted net income - non-GAAP







$

346


$

304














Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted








307.1



299.1














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share












Reported net income per share







$

1.10


$

1.01

Reconciling items:












Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**








0.04



0.01

Tax impact








(0.01)



(*)














Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP







$

1.13


$

1.02



























*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.












**

Includes major enterprise resource planning software implementations and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.















Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

SOURCE CMS Energy

© 2026 PR Newswire
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