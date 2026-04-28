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WKN: A2JRLX | ISIN: US68373M1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 2V8
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 13:19
14,700 Euro
+1,73 % +0,250
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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OPERA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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14,25014,65014:38
14,15014,50014:22
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Opera Limited: Opera Reports First Quarter 2026 Results With Both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Exceeding High End of Guidance Ranges

Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $175.8 million, exceeding the guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.0 million, representing a 24% margin and 30% year-over-year growth, also exceeding the guidance range

Second quarter 2026 revenue guidance of 23 - 25% growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% at the midpoint

Raised full-year guidance to $727 - 740 million revenue (18 - 20% growth) with adjusted EBITDA of $170 - 174 million (23% margin)

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a leading global browser and AI agent company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are off to a very strong start in 2026, with first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of the high-end of our guidance and continued strong cash generation. Our performance reflects solid execution across both advertising and query revenues which saw similar rates of growth during the quarter," said Lin Song, CEO.

"Beyond our solid financial execution, we achieved major product and strategic milestones this quarter. We continue to redefine the browser's role in the AI era; and with the launch of Browser Connector we have turned the browser into a live execution layer, allowing the user's AI platform of choice to access and read page content, understand open tabs, and even take screenshots to analyze images or graphs. Beyond the technical upgrade, this also reinforces Opera's long-standing advocacy for user choice over lock-in. MiniPay also continued its rapid growth trajectory, promoting a healthy partner ecosystem and an expanding set of services tailored for emerging markets," continued Mr. Song.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,





In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts


2025



2026



% Change


Revenue


$

142,717



$

175,771




23

%











Operating profit


$

21,075



$

29,762




41

%

Operating margin



15

%



17

%














Net income


$

18,283



$

24,786




36

%

Net income margin



13

%



14

%














Adjusted net income (1)


$

24,154



$

31,176




29

%

Adjusted net income margin



17

%



18

%














Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$

32,259



$

41,998




30

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



23

%



24

%














Diluted earnings per share


$

0.20



$

0.27




34

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)


$

0.27



$

0.34




28

%











Net cash flow from operating activities


$

15,945



$

42,145




164

%

As percentage of adjusted EBITDA



49

%



100

%














Free cash flow from operations (1)


$

12,026



$

35,506




195

%

As percentage of adjusted EBITDA



37

%



85

%













(1)

See the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures.

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

  • Advertising revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $117.0 million, representing 67% of total revenue. Advertising revenue was driven by continued strong momentum from e-commerce partners, which remained the fastest-growing vertical.
  • Query revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $58.3 million, accounting for 33% of total revenue and benefiting from both strong search performance and the evolution of our broader opportunities to address user queries.
  • Opera had 288 million average monthly active users ("MAUs") across all products and services in the quarter, with annualized average revenue per user ("ARPU") of $2.43, an increase of 25% versus the first quarter of 2025. During the quarter Opera added 4 million MAUs, with strong growth in PC browsers following the release of Opera One R3 with new built-in AI tools.
  • Opera GX had 35 million average MAUs in the quarter across PC and mobile, up 1 million from the prior quarter.
  • MiniPay reached 15 million cumulative activated wallets as of March 2026, representing a 123% year-over-year increase.
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was $42.1 million, representing 100% of adjusted EBITDA. At quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $141.9 million.
  • A dividend of $0.40 per share under our semi-annual dividend program was paid in January, totaling $35.9 million.
  • In March, we repurchased 1.14 million shares for a total spend of $17.0 million or an average of $14.88 per share, following the launch of our previously announced $300 million share repurchase program. This includes shares repurchased from the public and the according pro-rata shares repurchased, or agreed to be repurchased, from our majority shareholder, with a total cash outlay of $12.8 million in the quarter and the remainder $4.1 million to be included in our next settlement round with the majority shareholder. As of March 31, 2026, the number of shares outstanding was 89,552,967.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the first quarter of 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 23% to $175.8 million.

  • Advertising revenue increased 24% to $117.0 million.
  • Query revenue increased 23% to $58.3 million.
  • Other revenue was $0.5 million.

Operating expenses increased 20% to $146.1 million.

  • The total amount of technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold, all being costs of revenue, was $64.8 million, or 37% of revenue.
  • Personnel expenses excluding share-based compensation increased 23% to $21.5 million.
  • Share-based compensation expenses increased 7% to $6.4 million.
  • Marketing and distribution expenses increased 13% to $38.5 million.
  • Depreciation and amortization increased 17% to $5.2 million.
  • All other operating expenses increased 10% to $9.6 million, driven mainly by higher hosting and other operating costs, partly offset by lower professional services expenses.

Operating profit was $29.8 million, representing a 17% margin, compared to an operating profit of $21.1 million and a margin of 15% in the first quarter of 2025.

Net finance income was $0.1 million, reflecting net interest income of $0.7 million, largely offset by foreign exchange loss of $0.6 million.

Income tax expense was $5.1 million, corresponding to an effective tax rate of 17%, and representing 12% of adjusted EBITDA. This compares to income tax expense of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing 8% of adjusted EBITDA.

Net income was $24.8 million, representing a 14% margin, compared to net income of $18.3 million and a margin of 13% in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income was $31.2 million, representing a 18% margin and an increase of 29% relative to $24.2 million and a 17% margin in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.0 million, representing a 24% margin and an increase of 30% relative to $32.3 million and a 23% margin in the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.27, whereas adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.34.

Net cash flow from operating activities was $42.1 million, or 100% of adjusted EBITDA. Free cash flow from operations was $35.5 million, or 85% of adjusted EBITDA.

Business Outlook



Second Quarter 2026 Guidance



Full-Year 2026 Guidance


Revenue


$176 - 178 million



$727 - 740 million


Year-over-year revenue growth


23 - 25

%


18 - 20

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$40 - 42 million



$170 - 174 million


Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)


23

%


23

%










(1)

See the section below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for explanations of non-IFRS financial measures.

(2)

The percentages shown for adjusted EBITDA margin have been calculated based on the midpoints of the revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

"Our first quarter performance reflects the strong momentum in our business, with the resulting overperformance driving an incremental $4 million of revenue on top of the guidance range, with over 50% conversion to incremental adjusted EBITDA. The second quarter is shaping up in a similar way, allowing us to also raise our full-year expectations while still leaving room for later upside," said Frode Jacobsen, CFO.

"We remain focused on seizing our opportunities and advancing Opera's scale, however we take care to combine that with continued cost discipline and healthy profit expansion. We are pleased with our ability to return capital to shareholders through our recurring dividend and share repurchase programs," continued Mr. Jacobsen.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Opera's management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET today. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at our investor relations website at investor.opera.com, along with the earnings press release and financial tables. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

We also provide announcements on our investor relations website at investor.opera.com regarding our financial performance and other matters, including SEC filings, press releases, slide presentations, business blog posts and information on corporate governance.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, we use the non-IFRS performance measures adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, as well as the non-IFRS liquidity measure free cash flow from operations, to manage our business, evaluate performance, support planning and decision-making, and allocate resources. The non-IFRS performance measures are intended to provide supplemental information by excluding items that we believe are not representative of core business operating performance. While free cash flow from operations does not represent residual cash available for discretionary uses, we believe that it provides useful supplemental information regarding our ability to generate cash from ongoing operations to fund investments, including acquisitions, and to support capital allocation decisions.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude (i) profit (loss) from discontinued operations, (ii) gain (loss) on investments in unconsolidated entities, (iii) non-recurring expenses, (iv) impairment of non-financial assets, (v) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (vi) share-based compensation expenses, and (vii) the income tax effect of these adjustments. Adjusted net income margin is calculated as adjusted net income divided by revenue. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated as adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted to exclude (i) profit (loss) from discontinued operations, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) net finance income (expense), (iv) gain (loss) on long-term investments in unconsolidated entities, (v) non-recurring expenses, (vi) impairment of non-financial assets, (vii) depreciation and amortization, (viii) share-based compensation expenses, and (ix) other operating income. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Free cash flow from operations is defined as net cash flows from (used in) operating activities less (i) purchases of fixed and intangible assets, (ii) development expenditure and (iii) payment of lease liabilities.

We believe these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors because they facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and are consistent with how management evaluates the business. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Our definitions of adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow from operations may differ from similarly-titled measures used by other companies. In addition, these measures may be limited in their usefulness because they do not present the full economic effects of certain items of income, expenses and cash flows. We address the limitations of these non-IFRS financial measures by providing reconciliations from the most closely comparable IFRS financial measures in the section titled "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations and to consider non-IFRS financial measures together with our IFRS results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our expectations regarding our business, strategy, products, services, outlook and guidance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: (i) our ability to attract, retain, and engage users and to increase ARPU; (ii) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, interest rates, consumer and advertiser spending trends, and the effects of higher energy prices and market volatility; (iii) our ability to maintain and improve monetization from query and revenue-sharing arrangements, including dependence on major partners and changes in their commercial terms, policies, algorithms, or distribution mechanics; (iv) changes by platform providers (including mobile operating systems, browsers, app stores, and device manufacturers) that could affect distribution, product functionality, data access, attribution, or monetization; (v) competition in browsers, AI-enabled user experiences, digital advertising, and consumer internet products; (vi) the successful development, deployment, adoption, and monetization of new products and features, including AI initiatives, and the costs and risks associated with them; (vii) privacy, data protection, consumer protection, competition/antitrust, online safety, and other laws and regulations (including changes in interpretation, enforcement, or compliance obligations) and related litigation or regulatory inquiries; (viii) security incidents, service disruptions, outages, and failures of our or third parties' systems; (ix) our ability to manage operational, technical, and infrastructure costs, including hosting and distribution costs, and to scale effectively; (x) foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other market volatility; (xi) geopolitical events, including armed conflicts, sanctions, trade or shipping disruptions, or other instability in the Middle East and other regions, and their effects on energy prices, inflation, financial markets, supply chains, and broader economic conditions; (xii) our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and (xiii) other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our other filings and submissions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions worldwide use Opera's mobile and desktop browsers for their speed, security, and unique features, enhanced with integrated AI that enables users to navigate and interact with the web in new transformative ways. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download Opera products from opera.com and learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

Opera Limited
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Revenue


$

142,717



$

175,771


Other operating income



(17)




45


Operating expenses:







Technology and platform fees



(2,237)




(2,423)


Content cost



(922)




(1,478)


Cost of inventory sold



(47,534)




(60,854)


Personnel expenses excluding share-based compensation



(17,568)




(21,546)


Share-based compensation expenses



(6,000)




(6,407)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(34,204)




(38,517)


Credit loss expense



(160)




(440)


Depreciation and amortization



(4,434)




(5,205)


Impairment of non-financial assets



(733)




(670)


Other operating expenses



(7,833)




(8,515)


Total operating expenses



(121,626)




(146,055)


Operating profit



21,075




29,762


Share of net income (loss) of equity-accounted investees



(7)




(20)


Net finance income (expense):







Finance income



678




824


Finance expense



(120)




(116)


Net foreign exchange gain (loss)



(835)




(565)


Net finance income (expense)



(277)




143


Income before income taxes



20,791




29,886


Income tax expense



(2,508)




(5,100)


Net income attributable to Opera shareholders


$

18,283



$

24,786









Earnings per share:







Basic


$

0.20



$

0.27


Diluted


$

0.20



$

0.27


Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:







Basic



89,486




90,475


Diluted



90,188




91,143


Opera Limited
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Net income


$

18,283



$

24,786


Other comprehensive income (loss):







Items that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations:







Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



1,153




141


Other comprehensive income (loss)



1,153




141


Total comprehensive income attributable to Opera shareholders


$

19,436



$

24,927


Opera Limited
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(In thousands, unaudited)




As of December 31,



As of March 31,




2025



2026


Assets:







Property and equipment


$

32,744



$

33,480


Goodwill



430,323




430,188


Intangible assets



98,898




111,062


Investment in OPay



294,600




294,600


Equity-accounted investments



4,016




5,246


Other non-current investments and financial assets



1,625




1,662


Deferred tax assets



1,585




1,608


Total non-current assets



863,792




877,845


Trade receivables



112,593




107,946


Other current receivables



7,033




6,493


Cash and cash equivalents



155,466




141,904


Other current assets



4,367




6,760


Total current assets



279,459




263,102


Total assets


$

1,143,251



$

1,140,948









Equity:







Share capital


$

18



$

18


Additional paid-in capital



576,046




540,168


Treasury shares



(238,815)




(255,789)


Retained earnings



674,735




705,706


Foreign currency translation reserve



(1,268)




(1,127)


Total equity attributable to Opera shareholders



1,010,716




988,975


Liabilities:







Non-current lease liabilities



4,544




4,004


Deferred tax liabilities



9,212




7,750


Other non-current liabilities



10




7


Total non-current liabilities



13,766




11,761


Trade and other payables



89,520




89,788


Current lease liabilities



3,866




4,861


Income tax payable



6,610




10,214


Deferred revenue



4,499




14,230


Other current liabilities



14,273




21,119


Total current liabilities



118,768




140,212


Total liabilities



132,535




151,973


Total equity and liabilities


$

1,143,251



$

1,140,948


Opera Limited
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands, except number of shares, unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025:




Number
of shares
outstanding



Share
capital



Additional
paid-in
capital



Treasury
shares



Retained
earnings



Foreign
currency
translation
reserve



Total equity
attributable
to Opera
shareholders


As of January 1, 2025



88,480,154



$

18



$

647,212



$

(238,815)



$

536,623



$

(4,938)



$

940,100


Net income



-




-




-




-




18,283




-




18,283


Other comprehensive income



-




-




-




-




-




1,153




1,153


Cost of equity awards, net of tax



-




-




-




-




5,434




-




5,434


Issuance of shares upon exercise of equity awards



1,020,700




-




-




-




-




-




-


Dividends



-




-




(35,395)




-




-




-




(35,395)


As of March 31, 2025



89,500,854



$

18



$

611,818



$

(238,815)



$

560,340



$

(3,786)



$

929,576



For the three months ended March 31, 2026:




Number
of shares
outstanding



Share
capital



Additional
paid-in
capital



Treasury
shares



Retained
earnings



Foreign
currency
translation
reserve



Total equity
attributable
to Opera
shareholders


As of January 1, 2026



89,648,056



$

18



$

576,046



$

(238,815)



$

674,735



$

(1,268)



$

1,010,716


Net income



-




-




-




-




24,786




-




24,786


Other comprehensive income



-




-




-




-




-




141




141


Cost of equity awards, net of tax



-




-




-




-




6,185




-




6,185


Issuance of shares upon exercise of equity awards



1,045,522




-




-




-




-




-




-


Share repurchases (1)



(1,140,611)




-




-




(16,975)










(16,975)


Dividends



-




-




(35,878)




-




-




-




(35,878)


As of March 31, 2026



89,552,967



$

18



$

540,168



$

(255,789)



$

705,706



$

(1,127)



$

988,975









(1)

Includes ADSs repurchased from the public market and ordinary shares repurchased or agreed to be repurchased from our majority shareholder on a pro rata basis under a share purchase agreement. Within the totals, 288,431 shares subject to a binding repurchase agreement with the majority shareholder have been reflected, corresponding to a redemption obligation of $4.1 million recognized in equity as of period-end, with delivery of the shares and cash settlement taking place in the subsequent quarter.

Opera Limited
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Cash flows from operating activities:







Income before income taxes


$

20,791



$

29,886


Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to net cash flow from operating activities:







Net finance (income) expense



277




(143)


Share of net income (loss) of equity-accounted investees



7




20


Impairment of non-financial assets



733




670


Depreciation and amortization



4,434




5,205


Cost of equity awards



5,761




6,034


Other adjustments



(572)




(1,204)


Changes in working capital:







Trade and other receivables



(11,034)




5,523


Other current assets



437




(2,285)


Trade and other payables



(6,693)




343


Deferred revenue



(1,050)




(1,902)


Other liabilities



3,140




2,713


Income taxes paid



(286)




(2,714)


Net cash flow from operating activities



15,945




42,145


Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of equipment



(596)




(2,465)


Development expenditure



(2,231)




(2,882)


Investment in an associate



(1,250)




(1,250)


Interest received



678




824


Net cash flow used in investing activities



(3,399)




(5,772)


Cash flows from financing activities:







Share repurchases



-




(12,846)


Dividends paid



(35,395)




(35,878)


Payment of lease liabilities



(1,091)




(1,293)


Interest paid



(120)




(116)


Net cash flow used in financing activities



(36,606)




(50,133)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(24,060)




(13,759)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



126,797




155,466


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



809




197


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

103,546



$

141,904


Opera Limited
Supplemental Financial Information
(In thousands, unaudited)


Revenue


The following table presents revenue disaggregated by type:







Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Advertising


$

94,626



$

116,992


Query



47,566




58,298


Other revenue



524




482


Total revenue


$

142,717



$

175,771


Share-based Compensation Expenses


The table below presents the amounts of share-based compensation expenses:




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Cost of Opera-granted awards


$

(7,299)



$

(4,427)


Cost of parent-granted awards (1)



1,538




(1,606)


Total cost of equity awards



(5,761)




(6,034)


Social security contributions for Opera-granted awards



(240)




(373)


Total share-based compensation expenses


$

(6,000)



$

(6,407)









(1)

Kunlun, the majority shareholder of Opera, has granted equity awards to Opera employees as compensation for services provided to Opera. Opera does not have any obligation to settle the awards granted by Kunlun and such awards do not lead to dilution for Opera shareholders.

Other Operating Expenses


The table below presents the items of other operating expenses:




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Hosting


$

(2,930)



$

(4,360)


Audit, legal and other advisory services



(2,202)




(405)


Software license fees



(838)




(927)


Rent and other office expenses



(631)




(626)


Travel



(498)




(485)


Other



(733)




(1,712)


Total other operating expenses


$

(7,833)



$

(8,515)


Opera Limited
Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Net income


$

18,283



$

24,786


Add (deduct):







Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



7




20


Impairment of non-financial assets



733




670


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



645




645


Share-based compensation expenses



6,000




6,407


Income tax effect on adjustments



(1,514)




(1,351)


Adjusted net income


$

24,154



$

31,176


Diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding



90,188




91,143


Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.27



$

0.34



The following table is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Net income


$

18,283



$

24,786


Add (deduct):







Income tax expense



2,508




5,100


Net finance (income) expense



277




(143)


Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



7




20


Impairment of non-financial assets



733




670


Depreciation and amortization



4,434




5,205


Share-based compensation expenses



6,000




6,407


Other operating income



17




(45)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

32,259



$

41,998


The table below reconciles net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow from operations:




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2026


Net cash flow from operating activities


$

15,945



$

42,145


Deduct:







Purchase of equipment



(596)




(2,465)


Development expenditure



(2,231)




(2,882)


Payment of lease liabilities



(1,091)




(1,293)


Free cash flow from operations


$

12,026



$

35,506


SOURCE Opera Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.