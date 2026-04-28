BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings of $8.39 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $8.39 million, or $1.43 per common share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $10.17 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and compared to net income of $6.43 million, or $0.98 per common share, for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income totaled $8.39 million, or $1.43 per common share, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $6.43 million, or $0.98 per common share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $28.51 million in the first quarter 2026 compared to $21.93 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.58 million, or 30%.

Total assets increased 17.5% to $3.36 billion at March 31, 2026 from $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025.

Total gross loans equaled $2.24 billion at March 31, 2026 which was an increase of 23% from $1.82 billion at March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased 18.5% to $2.85 billion at March 31, 2026 from $2.41 billion at March 31, 2025.

Management believes that credit quality remains strong with the ratio of non-performing assets (excluding restructured loans) to total assets equal to 0.49% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.51% as of March 31, 2025.

Recent Developments

As previously reported, on May 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Thursday, May 21, 2026, subject to the earlier suspension, termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program. As of March 31, 2026, an aggregate of 177,583 shares have been repurchased under the Stock Repurchase Program since authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in May 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022. The Company assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. In addition, the Company assumed an additional $30.00 million of outstanding subordinated note due 2052 (the "Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note") pursuant to the Company's acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation, which was effective on July 1, 2025 (the "Magnolia Acquisition"). Following the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition, the Company and Treasury agreed to exchange the Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note for $30.0 million of additional Senior Preferred. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had an aggregate of $248.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred issued to Treasury. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury pays non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year. Pursuant to the terms of ECIP and the related regulations and guidance promulgated by Treasury, the dividend rate paid on the Senior Preferred adjusts annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024, and the Company paid its eighth consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $777 thousand on March 15, 2026, calculated at the current rate of 1.25%. Based on the Company's lending performance through the first quarter of 2026, management expects to maintain eligibility for the 1.25% dividend rate for the upcoming annual cycle (encompassing the second quarter of 2026 through the first quarter of 2027), subject to the continued satisfaction of ECIP requirements.

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an ECIP Securities Purchase Option Agreement (the "ECIP Option Agreement") with Treasury, pursuant to which Treasury granted to the Company an option to purchase all of the Senior Preferred. The purchase option may not be exercised unless and until at least one of the following "Threshold Conditions" defined under the Option Agreement has been met: (1) over any sixteen consecutive quarters, an average of at least 60% of the Company's Total Originations, as defined in the ECIP Disposition Policy promulgated by the Treasury (the "Policy"), qualifies as "Deep Impact Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Deep Impact Condition"); (2) over any twenty-four consecutive quarters, an average of at least 85% of the Company's Total Originations qualifies as "Qualified Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Qualified Lending Condition"); or (3) the Senior Preferred has a dividend rate of no more than 0.5% at each of six consecutive Reset Dates, as defined pursuant to the Policy. The earliest possible date by which a Threshold Condition may be met is June 30, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, the Company has met the Qualified Lending Condition for 15 consecutive quarters. Assuming the Company continues to satisfy the Qualified Lending Condition, as well as complying with the other ECIP program requirements and completing the necessary ECIP Option Agreement closing conditions, the Company may exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as after the second quarter of 2028. The Company cautions readers that no assurances can be made regarding (i) the Company's continued satisfaction of any of the Threshold Conditions in future periods, and (ii) the continued availability of the purchase option under the ECIP Option Agreement or the Policy in future periods due to external conditions or factors beyond the Company's control. Furthermore, the Company's future willingness or ability to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred is not guaranteed.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "the first quarter of 2026 was highlighted by steady organic loan and deposit growth, a decline in our cost of funds fueling our continued net interest margin expansion, and strong credit quality in our portfolio. In addition, I am proud to announce that we officially opened our new corporate headquarters and training facility in Columbus, Mississippi. This state-of-the-art facility serves as much more than a home base for our growing team; it is a strategic hub where our team members can finally come together under one roof to learn, collaborate, and grow. This investment is about our people and our communities ensuring we have the best culture and the best resources to take care of our customers across Mississippi and Alabama."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $3.36 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2025, and $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 an increase of 2% and 17%, respectively. The increase in total assets since December 31, 2025 was primarily due to organic loan growth, and the increase since March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective on July 1, 2025. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of March 31, 2026 totaled $2.21 billion, compared to $2.18 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $1.80 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2026 were $2.85 billion, compared to $2.80 billion at December 31, 2025 and $2.41 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of 2% and 19%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $619.20 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $606.93 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 2%, and $533.14 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 16%. The increase in total deposits since March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective July 1, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.77% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.88% for the first quarter 2025. Bank-only cost of funds for the first quarter of 2026 was 1.71%, compared to 1.85% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.87% for the first quarter of 2025. While cost of funds declined during the first quarter of 2026, the Bank is remaining competitive in its market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 78.5% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 78.8% as of December 31, 2025 and 75.6% as of March 31, 2025.

Net interest income was $28.51 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $28.29 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $21.93 million for the first quarter of 2025. Consolidated net interest margin was 3.90% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase from 3.79% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase from 3.57% in the first quarter of 2025. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.63% during the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to 5.59% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and 5.42% during the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $7.08 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $7.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 1%, and compared to $6.63 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 7%. Mortgage banking revenue during the first quarter of 2026 was $654 thousand, a decrease of $67 thousand, or 9%, from $721 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $105 thousand, or 14%, from $759 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank retained $6.75 million of the $35.82 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $34.51 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2025, of which $7.70 million were retained to hold in-house, and compared to $30.66 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2025, of which $7.28 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $24.42 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $24.82 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $20.05 million for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $24.57. According to OTCQX, there were 534 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2026 for a total of 152,810 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $7.76 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on March 31, 2026 was $53.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $279.74 million as of March 31, 2026.

Credit Quality

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company recognized a $900 thousand provision for credit losses, compared to a negative provision of $2.91 million provision in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a $600 thousand provision in the first quarter of 2025. The negative provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 was a direct result of the early adoption of ASU 2025-08, which revises the accounting for purchased loans. The early adoption of ASU 2025-08 allowed for a reversal of $4.14 million of the initial day one credit loss provision previously recorded for the Magnolia Acquisition, thereby eliminating the "day one loss" impact on earnings. The resulting impact of this early adoption increased net income by $2.87 million net of tax during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded $293 thousand of net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $222 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $586 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets was 0.49% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 0.45% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.51% for the first quarter of 2025. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2026 was 0.01% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.03% for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses equaled $29.42 million, compared to $28.81 million as of December 31, 2025, and $23.54 million as of March 31, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2025, and 1.29% at March 31, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 177% at March 31, 2026, compared to 196% at December 31, 2025, and 160% at March 31, 2025.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated market interest rate environment, the lingering inflationary pressures, as well as the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United Stated and our market areas, persistent ambiguity surrounding U.S. trade and tariff policies, and geopolitical instability. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Capital Position

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III Minimum for Capital Adequacy Purposes

Basel III Additional Capital Conservation Buffer

Basel III Ratio with Capital Conservation Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 % __________________________________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities. On November 25, 2025, the federal banking agencies jointly proposed changes to the CBLR framework intended to encourage broader adoption, including reducing the required leverage ratio from 9.0% to 8.0%. On April 23, 2026 the federal banking agencies jointly finalized the proposed rule with an effective date of July 1, 2026.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. The three months ended September 30, 2025 was the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), at which time the Company became subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.61% and the Company's consolidated CBLR amounted to 10.66%. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary for each of the Company and the Bank to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2026 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.84 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At March 31, 2026, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $291.91 million, or 50.58%, classified as available-for-sale, and $285.20 million, or 49.42%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 17.19% of our total assets at March 31, 2026, compared to 17.08% and 18.49% at December 31 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $3.36 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2026. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Bay Springs, Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Heidelberg, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Laurel, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Petal, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Taylorsville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, military conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical and economic consequences), acts of terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of changes in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; (xvi) acquisition or loss of key production personnel; (xvii) changes in tax laws; (xviii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning; (xix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; (xx) our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; (xxi) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology, and (xxii) changes in applicable laws, regulations or policies in the United States, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products or services. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 91,193

$ 93,000

$ 94,010

$ 153,940

$ 115,209 Interest bearing bank balances 179,720

169,445

162,841

90,881

172,725 Federal funds sold -

-

38,350

-

- Securities available for sale at fair value 291,908

274,052

286,721

244,971

225,933 Securities held to maturity 285,199

289,417

293,590

297,827

302,567



















Loans 2,239,845

2,204,793

2,198,196

1,837,669

1,819,682 Allowance for credit losses (29,416)

(28,808)

(27,579)

(24,050)

(23,541) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 2,210,429

2,175,985

2,170,617

1,813,619

1,796,141



















Premises and equipment 94,984

92,609

90,717

75,013

71,892 Interest receivable 13,099

12,642

12,971

11,909

11,911 Goodwill 83,890

83,890

83,630

66,965

66,966 Other intangible assets 15,565

16,122

16,731

8,897

9,283 Bank owned life insurance 69,162

69,149

68,684

65,935

65,674 Other 21,968

23,111

22,811

20,345

19,268



















Total assets $ 3,357,117

$ 3,299,422

$ 3,341,673

$ 2,850,302

$ 2,857,569



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 619,202

$ 606,926

$ 639,101

$ 514,375

$ 533,144 Interest bearing deposits 2,232,579

2,190,848

2,204,028

1,865,157

1,873,165 Total deposits 2,851,781

2,797,774

2,843,129

2,379,532

2,406,309



















Notes payable 22,083

22,771

23,458

14,180

4,718 Subordinated debt 22,113

22,118

22,123

22,128

22,132 Interest payable 7,144

7,315

7,812

7,770

7,130 Other 30,609

30,310

27,202

22,131

19,721 Total liabilities 2,933,730

2,880,288

2,923,724

2,445,741

2,460,010



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 196,706

196,706

196,706

188,680

188,680 Common stock 1,594

1,599

1,630

1,631

1,633 Additional paid-in capital 56,004

58,297

62,625

63,178

63,000 Retained earnings 174,918

167,301

163,531

159,013

153,221 Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,835)

(4,769)

(6,543)

(7,941)

(8,975) Total stockholders' equity 423,387

419,134

417,949

404,561

397,559



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,357,117

$ 3,299,422

$ 3,341,673

$ 2,850,302

$ 2,857,569



















Common shares outstanding 5,314,135

5,331,577

5,432,924

5,437,657

5,444,362 Book value per common share $ 42.66

$ 41.72

$ 40.72

$ 39.70

$ 38.37 Tangible book value per common share $ 24.57

$ 23.58

$ 22.81

$ 26.39

$ 25.00 Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 247,139

$ 252,291

$ 254,010

$ 253,377

$ 256,204

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











For the Three Months Ended



March

December



2026

2025

Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans $ 35,258

$ 35,429

Taxable securities 3,565

3,803

Tax-exempt securities 598

580

Federal funds sold -

246

Interest bearing bank balances 1,737

1,625

Total interest income 41,158

41,683











Interest Expense







Deposits 11,986

12,709

Short-term borrowings -

2

Debentures 120

119

Other borrowings 547

563

Total interest expense 12,653

13,393











Net Interest Income 28,505

28,290











Provision for Credit Losses 900

(2,906)











Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 27,605

31,196











Noninterest Income







Service charges on deposit accounts 2,779

2,719

Mortgage income 654

721

Interchange income 1,793

1,908

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 1

21

Other 1,857

1,642

Total noninterest income 7,084

7,011











Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits 13,409

12,231

Net occupancy expenses 1,700

1,663

Equipment and data processing expenses 2,311

2,372

Other 6,999

8,557

Total noninterest expense 24,419

24,823











Income Before Income Taxes 10,270

13,384











Provision for Income Taxes 1,876

3,219











Net Income 8,394

10,165











Preferred stock dividends (777)

(777)











Net Income available to common shareholders $ 7,617

$ 9,388











Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.43

$ 1.74













BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

March

December

September

June

March

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 35,258

$ 35,429

$ 36,548

$ 29,142

$ 28,420 Taxable securities 3,565

3,803

3,798

3,475

3,129 Tax-exempt securities 598

580

664

543

524 Federal funds sold -

246

439

-

- Interest bearing bank balances 1,737

1,625

1,394

1,481

1,162 Total interest income 41,158

41,683

42,843

34,641

33,235



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 11,986

12,709

13,122

11,167

10,910 Short-term borrowings -

2

-

-

- Debentures 120

119

189

120

120 Other borrowings 547

563

508

287

275 Total interest expense 12,653

13,393

13,819

11,574

11,305



















Net Interest Income 28,505

28,290

29,024

23,067

21,930



















Provision for Loan Losses 900

(2,906)

5,706

850

600



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 27,605

31,196

23,318

22,217

21,330



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,779

2,719

2,609

2,374

2,372 Mortgage income 654

721

828

758

759 Interchange income 1,793

1,908

1,383

1,862

1,292 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 1

21

-

1

- Other 1,857

1,642

2,294

2,065

2,207 Total noninterest income 7,084

7,011

7,114

7,060

6,630



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 13,409

12,231

13,385

11,344

11,425 Net occupancy expenses 1,700

1,663

1,651

1,329

1,315 Equipment and data processing expenses 2,311

2,372

2,041

1,802

1,813 Other 6,999

8,557

6,781

5,780

5,497 Total noninterest expense 24,419

24,823

23,858

20,255

20,050



















Income Before Income Taxes 10,270

13,384

6,574

9,022

7,910



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,876

3,219

1,371

2,139

1,484



















Net Income 8,394

10,165

5,203

6,883

6,426



















Preferred stock dividends (777)

(777)

(683)

(1,093)

(1,093)



















Net Income available to common shareholders $ 7,617

$ 9,388

$ 4,520

$ 5,790

$ 5,333



















Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.43

$ 1.74

$ 0.83

$ 1.07

$ 0.98





















BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 Asset Quality

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025





















Nonaccrual Loans

14,399

14,378

14,883

13,889

14,683 Restructured Loans

4,657

4,954

5,072

3,679

3,705 OREO

-

-

293

-

- 90+ still accruing

183

335

41

403

- Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

16,583

14,714

15,217

14,292

14,683 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.25 %

1.31 %

1.29 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

177 %

196 %

181 %

168 %

160 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.49 %

0.45 %

0.46 %

0.49 %

0.51 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.69 %

0.76 %

0.81 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.11 %

0.02 %

0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

293

222

2,177

341

586











































Performance Ratios



















Net interest margin

3.90

3.79

3.94

3.71

3.57 Return on average tangible common equity

23.78

30.09

13.52

16.56

12.63 Return on average assets

1.13

1.81

0.96

1.45

1.27 Efficiency ratio

68.61

64.53

66.02

67.23

70.20 Earnings per share

1.43

1.74

0.83

1.07

0.98











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

6.10 %

5.75 %

5.88 %

8.09 %

7.86 % CET1 Capital

136,380

130,466

130,669

151,445

145,109 Tier 1 Ratio

15.54 %

15.07 %

15.39 %

18.95 %

18.88 % Tier 1 Capital

347,699

341,790

342,002

354,752

348,426 Total Capital Ratio

16.80 %

16.33 %

16.64 %

20.24 %

20.14 % Total Capital

375,699

370,598

369,806

378,802

371,689 Risk Weighted Assets

2,236,754

2,267,335

2,222,690

1,871,561

1,845,892 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.66 %

10.68 %

10.54 %

12.77 %

12.51 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

3,260,981

3,199,082

3,244,522

2,777,925

2,784,824





















1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,

+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans.



















2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.



























BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 42.66

$ 41.72

$ 40.72

$ 39.70

$ 38.37 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 226,681

222,428

221,243

215,881

208,879 Adjustment for Intangibles 99,455

96,731

97,343

72,377

72,744 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 127,226

125,697

123,900

143,504

136,135 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 24.57

$ 23.58

$ 22.81

$ 26.39

$ 25.00





















SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation