HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Census and Statistics Department today released the latest external merchandise trade statistics. In March 2026, the total value of Hong Kong's merchandise exports recorded a yearonyear increase of 35.8% to HK$618.4 billion. For the first quarter of 2026, the total value of exports of goods amounted to HK$1,546.2 billion, representing a robust growth of 32.0% compared with the same period last year.Commenting on the outlook, Bruce Pang, Director of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said Hong Kong's exports are expected to remain steady at least in the near term, despite elevated energy prices arising from ongoing tensions in the Middle East. He noted Hong Kong's external trade has continued to exhibit clear growth momentum, underpinned primarily by sustained global demand for electronic items and other intermediate goods that are integral to regional and global supply chains.In particular, resilient input demand from the Chinese Mainland and other ASEAN production sites, together with stable demand from major overseas markets, has provided a solid buffer against external headwinds. While geopolitical uncertainties persist and energy prices are likely to remain relatively high, continued industrial activity in major markets, as well as ongoing supplychain realignments, are expected to lend ongoing support to Hong Kong's trade flows.'Overall, we maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for Hong Kong's trade performance, while remaining mindful of potential volatility arising from geopolitical developments and cost pressures,' Pang added.HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.