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WKN: A408BD | ISIN: VGG5214E1034 | Ticker-Symbol: K40
NASDAQ
27.04.26 | 21:59
0,711 US-Dollar
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KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.: Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Gross margin expanded to 42.6%, up 11.8 percentage points year over year
  • Maintained strong financial position with $212M in cash, restricted cash, and time deposits

JINHUA, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were $87.4 million, compared with $127.6 million for 2024.
  • Gross margin increased to 42.6% from 30.8% for 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $211.9 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.8 million for 2024.

Recent Developments

  • Kandi's subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd ("China Battery Exchange"), has entered into a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with CATL's subsidiary, under which it has been designated as a strategic supplier for the mass production and delivery of heavy-truck battery swap station equipment. As a partner in CATL's "Ten Thousand Station Plan," China Battery Exchange will leverage its R&D and manufacturing expertise to support the standardized, large-scale deployment of battery swap infrastructure.
  • Kandi has entered into a strategic partnership with HawkRobo Systems LLC to establish KH Robotics, a joint venture, aimed at commercializing autonomous quadruped security robots in the North American market. KH Robotics will initially focus on logistics parks, delivering integrated autonomous security solutions with commercial deployments anticipated within 2026.

Management Remarks

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, "In 2025, amid a complex and rapidly evolving global macroeconomic environment, Kandi formally initiated its transformation from a single-product manufacturer into a technology-driven platform company, advancing a systematic upgrade across its business structure, organizational capabilities, and industry positioning. This transformation represents both a proactive response to external shifts and a deliberate initiative aimed at driving long-term value creation.

"Within the Company's core business, the Off-Road Electric Vehicle business delivered meaningful gross margin expansion through streamlined inventory management and technology-driven efficiency gains. This year we generated $96.8 million in net cash from operating activities and ended with $211.9 million in cash on hand. This strong liquidity position gives us the flexibility and confidence for the execution on our dual-engine strategy. On the innovation front, the Company has established a strategic partnership with CATL, becoming a designated equipment supplier for its battery-swapping station network, while also steadily advancing its intelligent robotics initiative and embodied intelligence rollout in North America.

"Looking ahead, Kandi will strengthen its core capabilities in intelligent equipment manufacturing, with battery-swapping systems and intelligent robotics serving as milestone growth incubation pillars. Supported by a global production network, the Company will continue to build out its industrial capability and solution ecosystem in line with the megatrends of electrification and intelligization, enhancing its resilience and global competitiveness and creating sustainable value."

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Net revenues were $87.4 million, a decrease of 31.5% from $127.6 million for 2024. This decrease was mainly due to reduced demand for EV products in the PRC market and fewer sales of crossover golf carts and other vehicle models. Ongoing trade uncertainties, including potential tariffs and trade restrictions, together with persistent inflation and elevated interest rates, adversely affected consumer demand for higher-priced recreational vehicles, which in turn impacted sales to Kandi's major retail customers and distributors.

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Cost of goods sold was $50.1 million, a decrease of 43.2% from $88.3 million for 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the corresponding decrease in sales.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was $37.3 million, compared with $39.3 million for 2024. Gross margin was 42.6%, compared with 30.8% for 2024. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by sales of inventory that was previously impaired under our inventory obsolescence reserve.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses were $94.5 million, a decrease of 12.6% from $108.1 million for 2024.

Research and development expenses were $7.6 million, an increase of 52.6% from $5.0 million for 2024. The increase was mainly due to the completion of research and development projects during the current period.

Selling and marketing expenses were $16.7 million, a decrease of 21.5% from $21.2 million for 2024. The decrease was mainly due to decreases in freight expenses and commission expenses, in line with the decrease in revenue.

General and administrative expenses were $54.4 million, a decrease of 5.7% from $57.7 million for 2024. The decrease was mainly due to decreased depreciation and amortization in 2025 following the material impairment of long-lived assets provisioned in 2024.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations was $57.2 million, compared with $68.8 million for 2024.

NET LOSS

Net loss was $95.6 million, compared with $51.0 million for 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to higher other expenses resulting from anti-dumping duty expenses and increased litigation costs compared to the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders per share were $1.12, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.59 for 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $211.9 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.8 million for 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on April 28, 2026, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the full year of 2025.

The dial-in and webcast details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982
  • International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780
    Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761045&tp_key=b7396bb841

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.kandigroup.com.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people's everyday lives. Guided by a "one core, two growth engines" strategic framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two strategic growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kewa Luo
Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610
Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents - 35,531,096 - 37,307,867
Restricted cash 93,495,277 83,530,443
Certificate of deposit 82,917,554 5,481,329
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,991,001 and $3,680,803 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 22,478,579 26,462,884
Inventories 26,360,506 51,268,075
Notes receivable 183,230 346,202
Other receivables 32,805,705 144,721,398
Prepayments and prepaid expense 2,613,301 4,967,736
Advances to suppliers 4,692,318 562,094
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 301,077,566 354,648,028
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment, net 58,604,740 63,503,610
Intangible assets, net 318,263 3,893,128
Land use rights, net 2,613,115 2,586,628
Construction in progress 61,651 -
Deferred tax assets 2,762,416 6,496,863
Long-term investment 1,856,536 1,413,065
Goodwill 22,491,482 31,182,116
Other long-term assets 9,876,537 10,173,183
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 98,584,740 119,248,593
TOTAL ASSETS - 399,662,306 - 473,896,621
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable - 22,106,022 - 25,475,725
Other payables and accrued expenses 51,744,834 8,544,046
Short-term loans 30,750,924 37,528,831
Notes payable 16,477,037 41,620,702
Income tax payable 1,103,942 1,430,612
Other current liabilities 6,233,456 5,794,987
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 128,416,215 120,394,903
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term loans - 5,706,510
Deferred taxes liability 857,370 524,903
Other long-term liabilities 328,373 640,839
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,185,743 6,872,252
TOTAL LIABILITIES 129,601,958 127,267,155
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 84,782,499 and 87,552,800 shares issued and 82,705,365 and 85,475,666 outstanding at December 31,2025 and December 31,2024, respectively 84,782 87,553
Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) (4,385,882- (4,385,882-
Additional paid-in capital 470,810,948 463,922,873
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (160,712,269- (66,828,296-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,736,487- (48,097,215-
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 270,061,092 344,699,033
Non-controlling interests (744- 1,930,433
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 270,060,348 346,629,466
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 399,662,306 - 473,896,621
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

Number of
Outstanding
Shares		 Ordinary
Shares		 Treasury
Stock		 Additional
Paid-in
Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
: Loss: 		Non-
controlling
interests		 Total
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 77,668,730 - 77,669 - (9,807,820- - 451,373,645 - (16,339,765- - (28,333,239- - 722,481 - 397,692,971
Stock issuance and award 11,685,968 11,686 - 9,357,192 - - - 9,368,878
Stock-based compensation - - - 3,476,058 - - - 3,476,058
Stock buyback - - (507,013- (3,731- - - - (510,744-
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (3,488,559- (3,489- 9,807,820 (9,804,331- - - - -
Stock option exercise 1,666,661 1,667 - 3,448,322 - - - 3,449,989
Net income - - - - 7,132 - 1,662,635 1,669,767
Foreign currency translation - - - - - (8,636,827- - (8,636,827-
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 87,532,800 - 87,533 - (507,013- - 457,847,155 - (16,332,633- - (36,970,066- - 2,385,116 - 406,510,092
Stock issuance and award 20,000 20 - 4,532,762 - - - 4,532,782
Stock-based compensation - - - 1,584,443 - - - 1,584,443
Stock buyback - - (3,878,869- (41,487- - - - (3,920,356-
Net loss - - - - (50,495,663- - (454,683- (50,950,346-
Foreign currency translation - - - - - (11,127,149- - (11,127,149-
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 87,552,800 - 87,553 - (4,385,882- - 463,922,873 - (66,828,296- - (48,097,215- - 1,930,433 - 346,629,466
Stock issuance and award 1,181,067 1,180 - 6,451,152 - - - 6,452,332
Stock-based compensation - - - 1,025,646 - - - 1,025,646
Cancellation of the escrow shares (3,951,368- (3,951- - 3,951 - - - -
Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - (592,674- - - (245,208- (837,882-
Net loss - - - - (93,883,973- - (1,685,969- (95,569,942-
Foreign currency translation - - - - - 12,360,728 - 12,360,728
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 84,782,499 - 84,782 - (4,385,882- - 470,810,948 - (160,712,269- - (35,736,487- - (744- - 270,060,348
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

Years Ended
December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
REVENUES, NET - 87,439,981 127,569,613 123,599,232
COST OF GOODS SOLD (50,148,318- (88,299,242- (82,229,209-
GROSS PROFIT 37,291,663 39,270,371 41,370,023
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Research and development (7,621,559- (4,995,940- (4,265,176-
Selling and marketing (16,674,434- (21,237,864- (13,335,950-
General and administrative (54,392,589- (57,683,262- (35,381,496-
Impairment of goodwill (9,716,799- - (496,981-
Impairment of long-lived assets (6,061,289- (24,135,226- (942,591-
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (94,466,670- (108,052,292- (54,422,194-
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (57,175,007- (68,781,921- (13,052,171-
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income 8,690,914 10,046,204 9,984,558
Interest expense (1,886,319- (2,195,618- (1,327,341-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 2,693,000 1,803,000
Government grants 1,873,209 1,620,632 2,017,551
Other (loss) income, net (43,135,872- 537,966 4,047,074
TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET (34,458,068- 12,702,184 16,524,842
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (91,633,075- (56,079,737- 3,472,671
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (3,936,867- 5,129,391 (1,802,904-
NET (LOSS) INCOME (95,569,942- (50,950,346- 1,669,767
LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (1,685,969- (454,683- 1,662,635
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS (93,883,973- (50,495,663- 7,132
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustment 12,360,728 (11,127,149- (8,636,827-
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - (83,209,214- - (62,077,495- - (6,967,060-
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 83,611,267 86,317,058 78,781,094
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 83,611,267 86,317,058 79,902,891
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC - (1.14- - (0.59- - 0.02
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED - (1.14- - (0.59- - 0.02
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC - (1.12- - (0.59- - 0.00
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED - (1.12- - (0.59- - 0.00
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

Years Ended
December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income - (95,569,942- - (50,950,346- - 1,669,767
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 5,701,609 12,021,015 11,913,647
Impairments 15,778,088 45,499,258 1,439,573
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (812,236- 884,134 656,330
Deferred taxes 3,735,568 (6,140,342- 203,236
Loss from long-term Investment 1,486,851 (419,114- 141,389
Loss from disposal of a subsidiary - 2,826,213 -
Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2,693,000- (1,803,000-
Stock award and stock-based compensation expense 7,121,078 7,114,524 11,059,801
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 4,855,109 (29,770,703- 10,560,521
Notes receivable (596,732- 131,350,242 (123,992,862-
Inventories 25,651,304 (11,581,779- (21,531,323-
Other receivables and other assets 115,160,725 (141,311,335- 5,165,337
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses (1,557,572- (1,095,052- 1,491,762
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable 54,279,618 79,040,317 38,603,301
Other payables and accrued liabilities 41,864,485 3,315,701 (5,062,494-
Notes payable (79,804,260- (55,334,895- (32,629,627-
Income tax payable (486,351- (575,250- 954,006
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 96,807,342 - (17,820,412- - (101,160,636-
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (428,840- (934,985- (13,172,512-
Payment for construction in progress (41,878- - (75,185-
Certificate of deposit (75,138,798- 27,831,121 45,244,390
Acquisition (Disposal) of NGI - (157,211- 282,135
Long-term Investment (1,858,990- (1,015,836- -
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities - (77,468,506- - 25,723,089 - 32,278,828
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term loans 21,371,060 66,203,360 23,420,534
Repayments of short-term loans (29,508,010- (37,489,677- (19,709,663-
Repayments of long-term loans (5,706,510- (2,284,081- (46,426-
Proceeds from long-term loans - - 8,225,000
Acquisition of non-controlling interests (709,644- - -
Purchase of treasury stock - (3,920,356- (510,745-
Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing - - 3,449,988
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - (14,553,104- - 22,509,246 - 14,828,688
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - 4,785,732 - 30,411,923 - (54,053,120-
Effect of exchange rate changes - 3,402,331 - (3,203,681- - (3,357,083-
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR - 120,838,310 - 93,630,068 - 151,040,271
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD - 129,026,373 - 120,838,310 - 93,630,068
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 35,531,096 37,307,867 33,756,941
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 93,495,277 83,530,443 59,873,127
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid - 687,649 - 859,673 - 311,504
Interest paid - 1,648,877 - 1,737,738 - 965,025
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:
Ordinary Shares issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 18) - - - - - 1,812,005

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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