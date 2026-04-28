One & one Green Technologies. INC: One and One Green Technologies Reports Strong 2025 Financial Results With 82% Increase in Net Income

SAN RAFAEL, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (Nasdaq: YDDL) ("One and One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025:

Total revenue increased 23% year over year to $65.8 million from $53.5 million.

Gross profit rose 49% to $15.8 million from $10.6 million in the prior year.



Gross margin improved to 23.9%, up from 19.8%, representing a 417 basis point expansion.



Income from operations grew 47% to $11.9 million, compared to $8.1 million in 2024.



Net income advanced 82% to $11.8 million from $6.5 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share (basic and diluted) increased 81% to $0.23 from $0.12.





"2025 was a defining year for One and One. We delivered record revenue and strong profitability, with net income increasing by over 80%, and gross margin expanded by more than four hundred basis points. The Company also completed its U.S. initial public offering on Nasdaq during the year," said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of One and One Green Technologies

"Our core copper alloy ingot business grew revenue 37% year over year, driven by sustained demand from Asia-Pacific end markets and our ability to secure raw materials at favorable prices. As a newly listed company, we remain focused on executing our strategy with discipline, strengthening our operational foundation, and expanding our presence across key international markets. We are committed to driving sustainable growth and enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Operational and Financial Review

Revenue growth was led by copper alloy ingots, which increased to $45.1 million in 2025 from $32.8 million in 2024, reflecting stronger demand across key Asia-Pacific end markets and a 37% increase in sales volume. Aluminum alloy revenue grew to $19.8 million from $15.5 million. Brass alloy ingot revenue was $994,000 compared to $4.3 million in the prior year, reflecting a shift in demand within specific customer segments that the Company continues to monitor.

Gross margin expanded to 23.94% from 19.77%, an improvement of 417 basis points. The Company attributes the improvement principally to lower purchase prices for copper and aluminum raw materials, reflecting disciplined supply chain management and the benefit of our supply arrangements with the key partners.

Balance Sheet and Capital Position

As of December 31, 2025, One and One had total assets of $56.0 million and total shareholders' equity of $41.8 million, compared to $36.5 million and $20.7 million, respectively, at the end of 2024. The Company maintained a capital structure with no interest-bearing debt.

On October 10, 2025, One and One completed its initial public offering of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at $5.00 per share. On October 28, 2025, the underwriters exercised the overallotment option in full to purchase an additional 300,000 Class A ordinary shares. Total gross proceeds from the offering, including the over-allotment, were approximately $11.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

One and One's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Manila Time) on April 28, 2026, to discuss its financial results.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761177&tp_key=c045e6e7ca





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.onepgti.com.

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(In U.S. dollar except for share and per share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 957,285 - 1,847,634 Accounts receivable, net 26,634,057 17,401,756 Inventories, net 7,230,581 5,227,164 Advances to suppliers 1,914,972 - Deferred offering costs - 269,752 Loan receivable 2,000,000 Other receivables and current assets 216,042 4,347 Total Current Assets 38,952,937 24,750,653 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 10,284,569 11,292,764 Deferred tax assets 109,826 160,672 Other non-current assets 690,135 - Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,007,527 314,028 Total Non-Current Assets 17,092,057 11,767,464 Total Assets 56,044,994 36,518,117 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,712,220 5,752,015 Due to related parties 585,193 980,833 Taxes payable 7,390,025 7,733,816 Operating lease liabilities - current 641,564 785,070 Other payables and accrued expenses 579,744 425,335 Total Current Liabilities 10,908,746 15,677,069 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities - 62,806 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 3,301,395 - Other non-current liabilities 13,727 29,091 Total Non-Current Liabilities 3,315,122 91,897 Total Liabilities 14,223,868 15,768,966 Commitments and Contingencies - - Shareholders' Equity Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value; 489,796,040 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 44,096,040 and 41,796,040 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 4,410 4,180 Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value; 10,203,960 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 10,203,960 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively* 1,020 1,020 Shares subscription receivable (5,200 - (5,200 - Additional paid-in capital 10,220,329 392,356 Accumulated income 33,666,679 21,855,065 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,066,112 - (1,498,270 - Total Shareholders' Equity 41,821,126 20,749,151 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 56,044,994 - 36,518,117

ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

(In U.S. dollar except for share and per share data)

Years ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Revenues - 65,822,739 - 53,463,785 - 41,270,484 Cost of revenues 50,061,941 42,892,958 32,388,301 Gross profit 15,760,798 10,570,827 8,882,183 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 525,292 394,294 475,940 General and administrative expenses 3,377,118 2,089,783 1,147,744 Total operating expenses 3,902,410 2,484,077 1,623,684 Income from operations 11,858,388 8,086,750 7,258,499 Other income (expenses): Interest income 11,760 194 120 Other income, net 282,300 331,903 71,673 Interest expense (6,454 - (501 - - Total other income 287,606 331,596 71,793 Income before income tax expenses 12,145,994 8,418,346 7,330,292 Income tax expenses 334,380 1,941,574 1,763,118 Net income - 11,811,614 - 6,476,772 - 5,567,174 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted- 52,396,986 52,000,000 52,000,000 Earnings per share Basic and diluted- - 0.2254 - 0.1246 - 0.1071 Other comprehensive income (loss): Net income - 11,811,614 - 6,476,772 - 5,567,174 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (567,842 - (783,940 - 69,525 Total comprehensive income - 11,243,772 - 5,692,832 - 5,636,699