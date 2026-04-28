Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Reports Major Progress Converting Record-Setting Spider Silk Cocoon Production into Reeled Silk

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced significant progress in the processing of its recently produced recombinant spider silk cocoons into reeled silk.

Earlier this month, Kraig Labs announced that it had successfully produced nearly 1.8 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons, marking a historic milestone in the commercialization of spider silk. Today, the Company confirmed that the conversion of those cocoons into reeled silk fiber is now approximately 50% complete.

The silk currently being processed represents the largest volume of recombinant spider silk ever produced by Kraig Labs and is now moving through the next critical stage of commercialization. Once complete, this processing cycle will yield a substantial inventory of spider silk fiber ready to support ongoing product development initiatives and future commercial opportunities.





The accompanying image in this release highlights only a portion of the reeled silk already produced from this record-setting production run. As processing continues, the Company expects total silk output to increase significantly as the remaining cocoons are converted into reeled silk.

"This is exactly the kind of operational execution we have been working toward," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "Producing nearly 1.8 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons was a landmark achievement. Successfully converting that production into reeled silk is the next major step in transforming our spider silk technology into commercially available yarns and fabrics. The image shared today represents only a portion of what has already been processed, and we remain on pace to complete this work in line with our broader production strategy."

This milestone represents another breakthrough in the Company's strategy to establish the world's first and only reliable, commercially scalable, and cost-effective supply chain for spider silk, nature's super material.

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic- highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d9c9375-604e-4a31-a8d7-ebd5e68f2191