A Vietnamese research team has developed a low-cost passive cooling system for PV modules based on hydrogel-coated paper that combines water flow and interfacial evaporation to reduce operating temperatures. Outdoor tests showed temperature reductions of up to 14 C and efficiency gains of up to 16.8%, with stable operation achieved using both freshwater and natural seawater.A research group in Vietnam has proposed a novel passive cooling technique for PV modules that relies on hydrogel-coated paper as the cooling medium. The approach enables convective heat transfer through flowing water, while ...

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