Grid-scale solar PV electricity generation surpassed 1 GW in mid-April, which marked a new record in Ireland according to the country's high-voltage transmission system operator Eirgrid. Around 500,000 customers' power needs can be met with 1 GW, Eirgrid estimates.Ireland's high-voltage transmission system operator Eirgrid attributed the more than 1 GW of electricity generated by solar PV to the increase in grid-scale solar farms connected to the system. The first record generation peak of 1,021 MW was achieved for the first time on Monday, April 20, at 12.19 pm. This was beaten on Friday, ...

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