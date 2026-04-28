Researchers in Canada found that 69%-transparent crystalline silicon semitransparent PV modules can improve tomato greenhouse yields by up to 38% while maintaining healthy plant growth through beneficial partial shading. Their simulations also showed that combining rooftop agrivoltaics with heat pumps can fully eliminate fossil fuel heating.Researchers from Western University in Canada have investigated different types of semi-transparent photovoltaic (STPV) modules with different levels of transparency in tomatoe greenhouses in an effort to identify the best panel configuration. "Experimentally ...

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