Streamex Corp. Announces First Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced the distribution of the first yield payment for GLDY, its gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. The distribution covers the period from launch to March 31st, 2026.

Yield Distribution Details

GLDY's real-world yield is generated through Streamex's gold leasing program, with proceeds distributed to GLDY holders in the form of additional GLDY tokens on a monthly basis. Gold on lease is currently earning an annualized lease yield of 3.5%. For the month of March, GLDY holders received a distribution of.000633 GLDY per token.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: "The first yield distribution for GLDY is a significant milestone, it validates the core premise of our product and demonstrates that the infrastructure we have built is working as designed. Investors are now being paid in gold to hold gold, something that has never been available in this form before. Over the last month we have ramped up deployment of gold on lease and we are excited to continue executing on the core value proposition of GLDY."

Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/mainnet/gldy-reserves GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations Adele Carey - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp. www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex