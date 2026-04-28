Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Nation Gold Corp. (CSE: NATN) (OTCQB: NATNF) (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase 1 of its 2026 maiden exploration program at its recently acquired flagship Bonito Gold-Silver Project (the "Bonito Project") in New Mexico, along with the completion of strategic claim staking that significantly expands the Bonito Project's footprint.

Highlights:

Significant Project Expansion: Staked an additional contiguous 35 claims, increasing the Project footprint from 25 claims to a total of 60 claims, now covering approximately 1,400 acres, representing an increase in acreage of 140% in the highly prospective Nogal-Bonito Mining District

Staked an additional contiguous 35 claims, increasing the Project footprint from 25 claims to a total of 60 claims, now covering approximately 1,400 acres, representing an increase in acreage of 140% in the highly prospective Nogal-Bonito Mining District Completed Phase 1 of Maiden 2026 Exploration Program: Completed Phase 1 of the 2026 exploration program, including detailed geological mapping, rock sampling, and target refinement (assays pending)

Completed Phase 1 of the 2026 exploration program, including detailed geological mapping, rock sampling, and target refinement (assays pending) Technical Advancement: Initial work focused on validating historical data, identifying structural controls, and defining priority drill targets

Initial work focused on validating historical data, identifying structural controls, and defining priority drill targets Experienced Technical Consultant: Engaged Rangefront Mining Services, a leading U.S.-based geological consulting firm, to assist with program execution, targeting, and additional staking

Engaged Rangefront Mining Services, a leading U.S.-based geological consulting firm, to assist with program execution, targeting, and additional staking Next Steps: Compilation and interpretation of results to guide a follow-up exploration phase, including potential geophysics and drill program planning

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO & Director of Nation Gold, commented: "The 140% expansion of our land position at Bonito is a strategic move that consolidates our footprint across a highly prospective and historically underexplored gold-silver system. Increasing the Bonito Project to approximately 1,400 acres enhances our control over key geological trends and potentially positions us to systematically unlock value across the district. The completion of Phase 1 marks an important milestone as we begin to apply modern exploration techniques to a project with compelling historical work but limited systematic follow-up. With assays pending and strong early indications from mapping and sampling, we believe Bonito has the potential to deliver meaningful new discoveries. Contracting with Rangefront brings a high level of technical expertise to our program as we advance toward defining high-priority drill targets and executing a disciplined exploration strategy as we advance drill-ready targets in 2026."

Bonito Project Expansion

The newly staked claims at the Bonito Project were identified through a combination of historical data review, satellite imagery analysis, and field reconnaissance completed during the initial phase of exploration. The expanded land package captures additional prospective structures and extensions of known mineralized trends, strengthening the Company's position across the broader Bonito system. The claims are contiguous to the claims hosting the Bonito Project. This expanded land package provides a broader footprint surrounding the Bonito Project, which is expected to support future exploration.

The Bonito Project is located in the historic Nogal-Bonito Mining District in Lincoln County, New Mexico, a region with a long history of gold and silver production and exploration. Historical work in the district includes drilling, trenching, and underground development by prior operators, although much of the Bonito Project remains underexplored using modern geological and geophysical techniques.

Maiden 2026 Exploration Program

Phase 1 of the 2026 exploration program is focusing on:

Geological mapping to refine lithological and structural interpretations;

Rock and soil sampling across priority target areas;

Ground-truthing historical drill and exploration data;

Road re-permitting for improved project access;

Identification of new mineralized zones and extensions of known trends.

Next Steps

Upon receipt of assay results, the Company plans to:

Target generation and refinement;

Exploration program design and execution;

Permitting and regulatory processes;

Data integration and technical reporting.

Finalize high-priority drill targets;

Evaluate additional exploration techniques, including geophysical surveys;

Advance permitting in preparation for a potential drill program in 2026;

Continue systematic exploration across the expanded land package.

These initiatives are expected to position the Company for its inaugural drill program at the Bonito Project.

Qualified Person & Disclosure

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release is historical in nature unless otherwise stated. The technical content contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Mark Bailey, P.Geo., CEO & Director of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Bailey is not independent of the Company. Mr. Bailey has not verified the historical exploration data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data, as such data is historical and the original data is not readily available.

The Company cautions that mineral exploration is speculative, and there is no guarantee that the Company will be able to unlock value from the Bonito Project or that the Bonito Project will prove economically feasible.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company recently acquired a 100% interest in the Bonito Project in the Nogal-Bonito Mining District of New Mexico, USA. The Bonito Project was formerly in production in the late 1800s and has seen limited modern exploration, most recently in the 1980s and 1990s by Pioneer Metals and Placer Dome. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring potential multi-million-ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationgold.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Mark Bailey, CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs at the Bonito Project, including the scope, timing and results of the 2026 exploration program; the receipt and interpretation of assay results; the identification and advancement of exploration targets; the potential for future geophysical surveys and drilling programs; the expansion and prospective nature of the Bonito Project land package; the engagement and expected contributions of Rangefront Mining Services; the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals; and the Company's expectations regarding the potential for mineralization and future development of the Bonito Project. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, risks related to the recording of the claims for the Bonito Project which may delay or impair the ability of the Company to complete its intended work programs, risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks; and general economic conditions. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES



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Source: Nation Gold Corp.