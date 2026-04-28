Newark, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Podcast Transcript AI, a free online platform that turns podcast episodes and audio files into searchable text transcripts, today announced a significant update. The service is introducing an optional Pro subscription that adds several new AI-powered capabilities while keeping its core transcription service free.

The new Pro plan builds upon the platform's existing free tools, offering enhanced functionality for users who need more advanced ways to engage with, analyze, and repurpose podcast content.

Key features now available to Pro subscribers include:

Follow-along synchronized playback, allowing users to play the original audio while the transcript highlights and scrolls in real time

AI-generated chapters with descriptions and timestamps for easy navigation

Viral quote extraction that identifies the most shareable moments suitable for short-form content

Export options in PDF, SRT, and VTT formats

A citation engine that fact-checks statistics and claims in the transcript using live web data

Pro also provides priority instant processing, unlimited AI chat interactions with transcripts, and additional productivity options such as Notion synchronization.

The Pro plan is priced at an early-adopter rate of $19.90 per year. Subscribers at this rate will have the price locked in even as the service adds future capabilities. Revenue from Pro subscriptions will support ongoing server costs, AI infrastructure, and development.

Podcast Transcript AI is also actively developing speaker diarization, which will identify and separate different speakers in multi-person episodes. The feature is expected to roll out by the end of the second quarter of 2026, with early access for Pro users.

Core Free Service

Podcast Transcript AI has offered a completely free podcast transcription service since its launch. Users can select episodes directly from Spotify and Apple Podcasts or upload their own audio files to receive fast, accurate AI-generated transcripts. Every transcription includes a concise AI-generated summary, making it simple to search, read, copy, and share content from hours of spoken audio. The free tier includes basic daily limits and standard export options.

About Podcast Transcript AI

Podcast Transcript AI is an AI-driven web platform that provides fast, accurate transcriptions of podcasts and other audio content. The service supports episodes from major platforms and user-uploaded files. It aims to remain independent and broadly available while offering premium tools for users who require additional functionality.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294549

Source: JBX Digital Lab Ltd.