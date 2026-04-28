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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Regents Capital Corporation: Regents Capital Closes Inaugural $132.9 Million Securitization

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Regents Capital Corporation (Regents), a leading independent provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, announced the successful closing of its inaugural Asset-Backed Securitization (ABS) transaction. The offering, RCER 2026-1, consisted of $132.9 million in notes backed by a portfolio of Regents' originated loans and leases spanning a broad range of industries, including: construction, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and industrial services.

The transaction comprised four classes of notes rated by Morningstar DBRS, anchored by a $112.6 million senior tranche rated AA which represented over 84% of the total bonds. The senior tranche priced at the tight end of guidance, reflecting strong investor demand and disciplined execution. The offering was well oversubscribed, with broad-based institutional demand from 18 unique investors.

Don Hansen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Regents, commented, "The team is extremely pleased with the outcome of RCER 2026-1. We were thrilled to have so many of the investors we met with in person place orders for our inaugural deal and look forward to continuing to develop a strong investor following."

"The market's reception to our inaugural securitization marks a meaningful step in the evolution of our capital markets strategy," added Dennis Odiorne, President and Co-Founder of Regents. "By establishing a presence in ABS, we've added a durable new financing channel alongside our warehouse financing, note issuances and syndication to our long-term bank relationships-setting a strong foundation to support the next phase of our growth."

Brean Capital, LLC served as Sole Structuring and Placement Agent on the transaction.

About Regents Capital Corporation:

Regents Capital Corporation, founded in 2013 and based in Costa Mesa, California, is a rapidly growing independent commercial equipment finance firm committed to changing the way companies finance equipment. Regents believes in serving as their client's financial partner, not just provider by turning their client's equipment financing realities into results. These partnerships in turn have resulted in average 35% year-over-year funded volume growth for Regents. For additional information, visit: https://regentscapital.com/

Media Contact:

Don Hansen
Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
donh@regentscapital.com

SOURCE: Regents Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/regents-capital-closes-inaugural-132.9-million-securitization-1161244

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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