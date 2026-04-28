InHand Networks: InHand Introduces POS Ready to Prioritize POS Transactions During Peak Network Usage

Keep Checkout Fast When the Network Gets Busy

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / InHand has introduced POS Ready, a new networking capability that ensures point-of-sale transactions receive priority treatment during periods of network congestion, helping retail and hospitality businesses reduce transaction failures and improve checkout reliability.

In store environments, POS systems typically share network bandwidth with Wi-Fi, video surveillance, digital signage, and guest devices. During peak hours, this competition for bandwidth can cause critical payment traffic to slow down or fail-even when total bandwidth appears sufficient. Traditional networks lack the ability to distinguish business-critical traffic from general data traffic.

POS Ready addresses this issue through business-aware networking. The system automatically identifies POS terminals on the network and marks all traffic from these devices as high-priority. When network congestion occurs, POS communications are scheduled ahead of other traffic, reducing transaction latency and failure rates without requiring complex rule configuration.

Available on InHand's FWA12 device, POS Ready can be enabled with a single click and remains effective over time without ongoing maintenance-making it practical for chain deployments and multi-location rollouts. Users can enable POS Ready with a single click, and the policy remains effective over time without ongoing maintenance-making it practical for chain deployments and multi-location rollouts.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-introduces-pos-ready-to-prioritize-pos-transactions-during-1161293