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WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
27.04.26 | 21:50
0,970 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026, after the market close, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: Monday, May 11, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011
Passcode: 939441
Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through May 18, 2026, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 53955. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry
P: 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1161833

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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