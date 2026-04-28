Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (OTCQB: CRGCF) (FSE: FI1) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading effective Friday April 24, 2026 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol 'FI1'. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'CRG' and the OTCQB under the symbol 'CRGCF'. The Company's FSE information can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO and Director of Crossroads, commented, "Following commencement of trading on the TSXV in early March 2026 and the OTCQB in late April 2026, Crossroads is now available for trading on three marketplaces worldwide. This listing reflects growing investor interest in gold exploration companies from Europe, particularly Germany where there is a long history of investing in exploration companies. This listing is expected to expand the Company's access to European capital markets, while increasing the liquidity and visibility of the Company's shares among an expanded international investor audience, including both institutional and retail investors across Germany and the broader German-speaking European market. We view this as a natural extension of our North American listings and is a foundation for long-term engagement with potential European shareholders."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany and Europe's third largest exchange. The new listing helps facilitate the purchase and trading of the Company's shares for European investors with low transaction costs.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects within two hours' drive from Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia-one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Crossroads' portfolio includes the historic Steiglitz Project, a historical high-grade producer within the renowned Bendigo Gold Belt. The Steiglitz Project is largely underexplored with modern technology and situated in highly prospective geological belts with proven potential for epizonal and mesozonal orogenic gold systems.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries. Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and open communication, and transparent and inclusive dialogue with regional communities, indigenous organizations and all stakeholders. Crossroads is committed to proactive decision-making and creating economic opportunities for all stakeholders, including the communities it operates in.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), including increased market visibility, improved trading liquidity, expanded access to European capital markets, and the Company's ability to broaden and diversify its shareholder base. Forward-looking statements may also include expectations regarding the level of investor interest from European institutional and retail investors, the impact of the FSE listing on trading volumes and share price performance, and the Company's ability to leverage its multi-exchange listings to support its corporate development initiatives, exploration activities, and long-term growth strategy. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of Crossroads given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mineral industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including unanticipated events related to mineral exploration); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in the price of gold and currency exchange; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294491

Source: Crossroads Gold Corp.