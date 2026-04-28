Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade chip channel ("Channel") results over intervals from 16 to 59 metres from a systematic field campaign have significantly expanded the Manto-style mineralized footprint to over 8 km² within the AM District, situated on the Andean Belt on the northern portion of the Company's wholly owned Sierra Azul Project in northeastern Colombia (refer to Figures 1 to 4, Table 1 and Appendix 1). Highlights:

1.6% copper & 7 g/t silver over 59.0m , AM13(1) continuous saw-cut channel

1.6% copper & 6 g/t silver over 50.0m , AM13(2) continuous chip channel

1.4% copper & 8 g/t silver over 19.0m , AM15(3) continuous chip channel

1.3% copper & 6 g/t silver over 20.7m , AM16(4) continuous chip channel

1.2% copper & 6 g/t silver over 31.0m , AM13(5) continuous chip channel

1.0% copper & 5 g/t silver over 16.0m , AM16(6) continuous chip channel

1.0% copper & 3 g/t silver over 16.0m, AM15(7) continuous chip channel

The Manto-style copper silver mineralization footprint (includes AM13, AM15 and newly the discovered AM16) now spans over 4,000m x 2,000m, reinforcing the potential of a large-scale Manto-style system. Strata-bound mineralization is found in structurally prepared and porous horizons within a thick sequence of volcanic rocks of Jurassic age. Regionally, the volcanic sequence strikes between 40° and 50°, dips between 60° and 80° NW.

The field teams are on the ground, systematically working to expand the Manto footprint and building towards drill target definition. Detailed soil and stream sediment sampling programs are also underway designed to determine the continuation of the known mineralized lenses under soil cover as well as identify new mineralized occurrences.

The Manto-style mineralization appears to be broadly analogous to the El Soldado Mine in central Chile (P&P 17.8 Mt @ 0.70% copper, M&I 193.8 Mt @ 0.56% copper*). El Soldado is a Manto-type copper deposit situated on the Andean Belt (world's largest producing copper belt) in central Chile. The mine comprises a cluster of orebodies that occur within an area of 2,000m x 800m and extend 600m vertically. The orebodies are irregular in shape and size, showing a primary mineralization sequence that includes an outer pyrite-rich halo, followed inwards by chalcopyritic zones and a bornite-chalcocite core.

*Source: https://www.angloamerican.com/~/media/Files/A/Anglo-American-Group-v9/PLC/investors/annual-reporting/2025/anglo-american-ore-reserves-and-mineral-resources-report-2025.pdf; https://minedocs.com/20/Chilean_Geological_Congress_EL_Soldado_Copper_Deposit_2009.pdfpage=1). Max cautions investors mineralization a El Soldado is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at Sierra Azul.

"This is a significant achievement by the Max team working with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation (Freeport) as we continue to unlock the potential of Sierra Azul. Freeport continues to contribute to the $50 million earn-in enforcing the belief Sierra Azul hosts one of the worlds largest underexplored sedimentary and volcanic copper systems," commented Max CEO, Brett Matich.

"The significance of the discovery and subsequent evaluation of the Manto-style mineralization at Sierra Azul cannot be overstated. These high-grade bodies are in close proximity to each other and could be exploited from a central facility. Importantly, the Manto-type lenses identified to date have the potential for considerable tonnage," stated Bruce Counts, Head of Exploration for Sierra Azul.





Figure 1: AM District: 8 km² Manto-style copper silver footprint reinforcing potential of a large-scale system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/294484_57d01b0cb4f3abb0_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Sierra Azul is adjacent to major mining infrastructure, comprising of three districts: AM, CON and URU, collectively the three districts spread over 100 km in NNE/SSW direction.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/294484_max-figure2.jpg

AM District: Manto-Style Copper Silver Mineralization

The AM District hosts two types of strata-bound copper systems, the sediment-hosted and the Manto-type. The sedimentary sequence is composed of fine to very fine reddish to greenish sandstones interbedding with siltstones, in this context organic matter is the reducing agent causing the precipitation of copper. The Manto-type systems are hosted by volcanic rocks, andesite and dacite. The volcanic rocks show chlorite, epidote, and prehnite alteration with bitumen acting as the reducing agent for copper enrichment. The ore forming minerals of the Manto-type systems include bornite, chalcocite and lesser amounts of chalcopyrite.





Figure 3: Mineralized andesite showing epidote-altered lense with native copper.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/294484_max-figure3.jpg

AM13 - the mineralization is hosted in an andesitic tuff (a type of volcanic rock) that strikes 50°, dips 70° northwest and has been structurally prepared by faulting. The first mineralized outcrops were discovered in the Cedro valley and subsequent continuous saw-cut channel sampling returned 1.8% copper & 7.2 g/t silver over 48.0m

AM15 - located approximately 1,300m to the northwest of AM13 mineralization is found filling fractures and vesicles of an andesitic tuff. Ore forming minerals include chalcocite, malachite and azurite.

AM16 - located approximately 1,800m to the west of AM13. Mineralization is found in veinlets and filling cavities within andesite, agglomerate and breccias. The mineralized rocks show hydrothermal overprinting and a chalcocite rich matrix. Epidote lenses with high native copper content are present in joints that are parallel to and cross-cut the bedding. Ore forming minerals include malachite, chalcocite and native copper.





Figure 4: Cross section of AM16 and mineralization showing 1) andesite with high bitumen content 2) auto breccification of amygdular purple andesite and agglomerate.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/294484_max-figure4.jpg

All the targets cluster within a 2-kilometre radius (AM13, AM15 and AM16) and have similar host rocks and ore forming minerals. Stream sediment and soil sampling indicates that additional targets may be present in the area and geological mapping teams have been deployed to follow-up on these results. Exploration teams are also working to understand the factors controlling mineralization and the potential for vertical extent at each of the targets.

Intervals 84Z18N-E 84Z18N-N 84Z18N-E 84Z18N-E Azimuth Channel Zone #

Start End







59.0m @ 1.6% copper+7 g/t silver 756477 1206546 756441 1206587 313 continuous saw cut AM13 1 55.0m @ 1.6% copper+6 g/t silver 756433 1206561 756479 1206536 127 continuous chip AM13 2 19.0m @ 1.4% copper+8 g/t silver 755390 1207676 7554011 1207690 40 continuous chip AM15 3 20.7m @ 1.3% copper+6 g/t silver 754666 1206631 754649 1206638 295 continuous chip AM16 4 31.0m @ 1.2% copper+6 g/t silver 755857 1206615 755853 1206621 340 continuous chip AM13 5 16.0m @ 1.0% copper+5 g/t silver 754110 1206900 754100 1206912 320 continuous chip AM16 6 16.0m @ 1.0% copper+3 g/t silver 755367 1207662 755376 1207674 35 continuous chip AM15 7 7.0m @ 1.7% copper+7 g/t silver 754158 1206788 754159 1206794 10 continuous chip AM16 8 5.6m @ 1.7% copper+9 g/t silver 754203 1206876 754207 1206874 115 continuous chip AM16 9 7.0m @ 1.5% copper+10 g/t silver 754768 1206620 754764 1206625 320 continuous chip AM16 10 12.0m @ 1.2% copper+5 g/t silver 756440 1206676 756431 1206684 338 continuous chip AM13 11 8.0m @ 1.0% copper+10 g/t silver 755768 1207305 755770 1207298 161 continuous chip AM15 12 11.0m @ 0.8% copper+7 g/t silver 755927 1206631 755928 1206631 300 continuous chip AM13 13 5.0m @ 0.8% copper+4 g/t silver 755994 1207488 755995 1207492 21 continuous chip AM15 14 12.0m @ 0.7% copper+7 g/t silver 757222 1207314 7572122 1207324 355 continuous chip AM15 15 8.0m @ 0.7% copper+4 g/t silver 753994 1206716 753993 1206723 350 continuous chip AM16 16 10.0m @ 0.6% copper+10 g/t silver 755649 1207359 755644 1207366 323 continuous chip AM15 17 10.0m @ 0.6% copper+4 g/t silver 754118 1206918 754115 1206927 340 continuous chip AM16 18 8.0m @ 0.6% copper+9 g/t silver 755829 1207322 755836 1207320 139 continuous chip AM15 19 8.0m @ 0.5% copper+10 g/t silver 75549 1207359 755644 1207366 323 continuous chip AM15 20

Table 1: Highlight channels combined with previous results. Refer to Appendix 1 for complete sample intervals.

Quality Assurance

Max adheres to a strict QA/QC program for sample handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. All 21 rock samples were taken by the Max consulting geologist, labelled, placed in sealed, securitized bags and shipped to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Medellin, Columbia. ALS Medellin is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified facility and is independent of Max. All samples were analyzed using ALS procedure ME-ICP61, a four-acid digestion with inductively coupled plasma finished. Over-limit gold is determined by ALS procedure Au-GRA21 a 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Over-limit silver, lead, arsenic and zinc were determined by ALS procedure OG-62, a four-acid digestion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. At this early stage of exploration, Max relied on the QA/QC protocols employed by ALS.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, P.Geo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource advisory board, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource is a mineral exploration company focused on copper and precious metals assets in Colombia (Mora Gold Silver Property and the fully funded Sierra Azul Copper Silver Project) and exploration development of the fully funded Florália High Purity Iron Project in Brazil.

Sierra Azul Copper Silver in Colombia, sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron). Fully funded by global miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) relating to rights to earn up to 80% by funding $50 million of accumulated expenditures. Backed by support of Freeport-McMoRan, the Max team views as validation of the geological and mining potential of Sierra Azul. The 2026 exploration season is well underway.

Mora Gold Silver in Brazil (right to purchase 100%) lies along the most productive Middle Cauca Gold Belt encompasses over 40 historic workings, 5 active mines, a series of exposed polymetallic structures spread over 2,500m by 1,000m. Mora's 8.2 km border is surrounded by Collective Mining's (TSX, NYSE: CNL) Guayabales Gold Project and Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS, NYSE: ARMN) Marmato mining operations. P&P Reserve: 31.3Mt @ 3.2g/t Au, M&I Resource: 61.5Mt @ 3.0g/t Au for 9.2Moz¹.

Max cautions investors that the gold mineralization at the Marmato gold deposit may not necessarily be indicative of similar mineralization at the Mora Property. Max further advises the QP has been unable to verify the information on Marmato and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Mora Property. Source: https://aris-mining.com/operation/reserves-and-resources/

Florália High Purity Iron lies adjacent to the largest iron ore mines in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest iron ore and steel producing State. Exploration Target of 50-70Mt at 55%-61% Fe. Fully funded through an LOI option to purchase by Bolt Metals Corp (CSE: BOLT) issuing an aggregate of 32.3m shares. The transaction is subject to satisfactory applicable regulatory approvals. Since the execution of the LOI, BOLT has received aggregate gross proceeds of $9,600,000 from private placements.

Max cautions investors the potential quantity and grade of the iron ore is conceptual in nature, and further cautions there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and Max is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource. Hematite mineralization tonnage potential estimation is based on in situ high-grade outcrops, interpreted and modelled magnetic anomalies. Density value used for the estimate is 3.0t/m³. Hematite sample grades range between 55-61% Fe. The 58 channel samples were collected for chemical analysis from in situ outcrops in previously mined slopes of industrial materials.

Appendix 1: Complete sample intervals (R = Repeat)

Zone Sample ID 84Z18N_E 84Z18N_N Channel Type Length (m) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Silver (g/t)-R Copper (%)-R AM-15 501669 755993.53 1207488 chip channel 1.0 9.4 22900



AM-15 501670 755993.87 1207489 chip channel 1.0 5.4 9750



AM-15 501671 755994.21 1207489.9 chip channel 1.0 3.8 8240



AM-15 501672 755994.55 1207490.8 chip channel 1.0 0.25 414



AM-15 501673 755994.89 1207491.8 chip channel 1.0 0.25 292



CH-14 #14





5.0 3.82 8319



AM-13 501751 756432.51 1206561.1 channel 1.0 2.8 9750



AM-13 501752 756433.35 1206560.6 channel 1.0 6.5 19100



AM-13 501753 756434.09 1206559.8 channel 1.0 7.3 20100



AM-13 501754 756434.39 1206558.1 channel 1.0 6.3 16950



AM-13 501755 756434.63 1206556.2 channel 1.0 13.2 33100



AM-13 501756 756435.48 1206555.7 channel 1.0 21.6 46100



AM-13 501757 756436.49 1206555.5 channel 1.0 15.8 29800



AM-13 501758 756437.49 1206555.3 channel 1.0 7.1 15650



AM-13 501759 756438.36 1206554.8 channel 1.0 20.5 34800



AM-13 501760 756439.45 1206554.8 channel 1.0 22.8 44200



AM-13 501761 756440.33 1206554.3 channel 1.0 9.7 24100



AM-13 501762 756441.24 1206554 channel 1.0 29.1 69500



AM-13 501763 756441.94 1206553.1 channel 1.0 20.6 57300



AM-13 501764 756442.87 1206552.6 channel 1.0 12.1 24500



AM-13 501765 756443.93 1206552.4 channel 1.0 3.3 11100



AM-13 501766 756445.27 1206552.7 channel 1.0 13 44800



AM-13 501767 756445.65 1206551.4 channel 1.0 7.3 31100



AM-13 501768 756446.58 1206551 channel 1.0 4.5 19450



AM-13 501769 756447.39 1206550.4 channel 1.0 3.2 13550



AM-13 501770 756448.29 1206550 channel 1.0 0.25 3310



AM-13 501771 756449.26 1206549.6 channel 1.0 0.8 6700



AM-13 501772 756450.01 1206548.9 channel 1.0 0.6 2710



AM-13 501773 756450.88 1206548.4 channel 1.0 0.25 1580



AM-13 501774 756451.87 1206548.2 channel 1.0 0.25 2020



AM-13 501775 756452.83 1206547.9 channel 1.0 0.6 4630



AM-13 501776 756453.97 1206547 channel 1.0 0.25 1075



AM-13 501777 756454.46 1206546.1 channel 1.0 2.1 9450



AM-13 501778 756454.87 1206545.1 channel 1.0 2.9 7940



AM-13 501779 756455.73 1206544.6 channel 1.0 0.25 674



AM-13 501780 756456.7 1206544.1 channel 1.0 5.5 12050



AM-13 501781 756457.19 1206543.2 channel 1.0 1 3080



AM-13 501782 756458.17 1206542.8 channel 1.0 0.7 863



AM-13 501783 756459.18 1206542.4 channel 1.0 0.5 80



AM-13 501784 756459.85 1206541.6 channel 1.0 0.25 50



AM-13 501785 756460.41 1206540.8 channel 1.0 0.25 54



AM-13 501749 756430.66 1206561.7 channel 1.0 0.9 3660



AM-13 501750 756431.6 1206561.5 channel 1.0 0.8 7660



AM-13 501786 756461.27 1206540.2 channel 1.0 0.25 56



AM-13 501787 756462.19 1206539.7 channel 1.0 0.25 509



AM-13 501788 756463.07 1206539.2 channel 1.0 7.9 17850



AM-13 501789 756462.67 1206537.4 channel 1.0 21.3 46600



AM-13 501790 756463.02 1206536.3 channel 1.0 19.8 46400



AM-13 501791 756463.7 1206535.6 channel 1.0 14.4 33200



AM-13 501792 756464.48 1206534.9 channel 1.0 13.6 28800



AM-13 501793 756465.38 1206534.4 channel 1.0 9.5 21400



AM-13 501794 756466.5 1206534.1 channel 1.0 6.1 14150



AM-13 501795 756467.41 1206533.6 channel 1.0 4.6 10500



AM-13 501796 756468.52 1206533.3 channel 1.0 4.8 10450



AM-13 501797 756470.01 1206533.4 channel 1.0 0.6 722



AM-13 501798 756471.95 1206533.9 channel 1.0 0.5 358



AM-13 501799 756473.13 1206533.7 channel 1.0 0.6 603



AM-13 501800 756474.97 1206534.1 channel 1.0 0.5 764



AM-13 501801 756476.98 1206534.7 channel 1.0 0.25 31



AM-13 501802 756477.94 1206535.3 channel 1.0 0.5 243



AM-13 501803 756479.1 1206535.6 channel 1.0 0.25 125



CH-2 #2





55.0 6.4 15733



AM-13 501613 756439.92 1206676.1 chip channel 1.0 3.4 7670



AM-13 501614 756438.53 1206676.1 chip channel 1.0 6.1 12350



AM-13 501615 756436.93 1206675.9 chip channel 1.0 8.9 19800



AM-13 501616 756433.01 1206673.4 chip channel 1.0 5.5 15700



AM-13 501617 756432.45 1206674.4 chip channel 1.0 5 15150



AM-13 501618 756432.83 1206676.4 chip channel 1.0 1.6 5830



AM-13 501619 756433.37 1206678.6 chip channel 1.0 2.1 9280



AM-13 501620 756433.19 1206680.1 chip channel 1.0 6.5 13550



AM-13 501621 756432.76 1206680.8 chip channel 1.0 8.2 18500



AM-13 501622 756432.25 1206681.9 chip channel 1.0 2.6 8880



AM-13 501623 756431.84 1206682.8 chip channel 1.0 2.2 6140



AM-13 501624 756431.05 1206683.6 chip channel 1.0 5.1 9830



CH-11 #11





12.0 4.8 11890



AM-13 510519 756476.89 1206545.6 chip channel 1.0 1.1 2430



AM-13 510520 756475.89 1206545.7 chip channel 1.0 1.8 4510



AM-13 510521 756474.89 1206545.7 chip channel 1.0 2.5 5620



AM-13 510522 756473.9 1206545.7 chip channel 1.0. 3.6 6820



AM-13 510523 756472.95 1206545.7 chip channel 1.0 2.9 5080



AM-13 510524 756472 1206546 chip channel 1.0 1 2540



AM-13 510525 756471.01 1206545.9 chip channel 1.0 0.7 1760



AM-13 510526 756470.32 1206545.6 chip channel 1.0 2.1 3850



AM-13 510527 756470.09 1206546.9 chip channel 1.0 2.2 4090



AM-13 510528 756469.13 1206547.4 chip channel 1.0 4.2 11150



AM-13 510529 756468.24 1206547.8 chip channel 1.0 6.8 17850



AM-13 510530 756467.3 1206548.1 chip channel 1.0 6 16750



AM-13 510531 756466.39 1206548.8 chip channel 1.0 3.8 9950



AM-13 510532 756465.39 1206548.8 chip channel 1.0 5.8 15900



AM-13 510533 756464.53 1206549.1 chip channel 1.0 5.1 9570



AM-13 510534 756463.55 1206549.3 chip channel 1.0 3.3 6180



AM-13 510535 756462.59 1206549.6 chip channel 1.0 4.7 9600



AM-13 510536 756461.68 1206550 chip channel 1.0 11.5 23600



AM-13 510537 756460.77 1206550.4 chip channel 1.0 12.4 31600



AM-13 510538 756459.27 1206550.4 chip channel 1.0 9.6 25700



AM-13 501627 756459.27 1206550.4 chip channel 1.0 16.4 39000



AM-13 501628 756459.52 1206552 chip channel 1.0 13.1 30700



AM-13 501629 756459 1206552.9 chip channel 1.0 10.8 24700



AM-13 501630 756458.19 1206553.6 chip channel 1.0 9.5 21200



AM-13 501631 756457.44 1206554.3 chip channel 1.0 4.9 12400



AM-13 501632 756456.73 1206555 chip channel 1.0 13.4 29200



AM-13 501633 756455.85 1206555.7 chip channel 1.0 15.6 31300



AM-13 501634 756455.25 1206556.6 chip channel 1.0 11.9 28300



AM-13 501635 756454.53 1206557.3 chip channel 1.0 14.4 29600



AM-13 501636 756456.58 1206562.8 chip channel 1.0 7.5 11650



AM-13 501637 756455.82 1206563.6 chip channel 1.0 10.6 22300



AM-13 501638 756455.42 1206564.7 chip channel 1.0 4 7280



AM-13 501639 756454.26 1206564.9 chip channel 1.0 4.1 5840



AM-13 501640 756453.64 1206565.8 chip channel 1.0 10.7 18000



AM-13 501641 756452.98 1206566.5 chip channel 1.0 4.3 9520



AM-13 501642 756451.92 1206566.9 chip channel 1.0 5.3 9550



AM-13 501643 756451.38 1206567.8 chip channel 1.0 6.5 11700



AM-13 501644 756450.58 1206568.5 chip channel 1.0 2.1 3550



AM-13 501645 756449.71 1206569 chip channel 1.0 4.3 7810



AM-13 501646 756449.08 1206569.7 chip channel 1.0 9.1 18800



AM-13 501647 756448.53 1206570.8 chip channel 1.0 9.9 21700



AM-13 501648 756448 1206571.6 chip channel 1.0 16.1 37700



AM-13 501649 756446.84 1206572 chip channel 1.0 11.8 32300



AM-13 502722 756446.38 1206572.8 chip channel 1.0 13.1 20600



AM-13 502723 756445.36 1206572.9 chip channel 1.0 11.6 30300



AM-13 502724 756444.44 1206573.7 chip channel 1.0 8.3 15250



AM-13 502726 756444.01 1206574.7 chip channel 1.0 7.8 16100



AM-13 502751 756443.41 1206575.5 chip channel 1.0 7.4 17800



AM-13 502752 756442.49 1206575.9 chip channel 1.0 3.8 9120



AM-13 502769 756441.6 1206578 chip channel 1.0 5.1 13100



AM-13 502771 756441.47 1206579 chip channel 1.0 7.9 19850



AM-13 502772 756441.37 1206580 chip channel 1.0 2.1 5500



AM-13 502773 756441.19 1206581 chip channel 1.0 1.5 4260



AM-13 502774 756440.61 1206581.8 chip channel 1.0 1.4 4800



AM-13 502775 756440.86 1206582.8 chip channel 1.0 3.8 8840



AM-13 502776 756441.2 1206583.7 chip channel 1.0 7 15000



AM-13 502777 756441.36 1206584.7 chip channel 1.0 8.4 21500



AM-13 502778 756441.44 1206585.7 chip channel 1.0 13.1 31200



AM-13 502779 756441.09 1206586.6 chip channel 1.0 5 19650



CH-1 #1





59.0 7.0 15788



AM-15 501851 757222.34 1207313.6 chip channel 1.0 3.4 11700



AM-15 501852 757222.84 1207314.5 chip channel 1.0 9.4 9650



AM-15 501853 757223.09 1207315.5 chip channel 1.0 22 23300



AM-15 501854 757223.43 1207316.4 chip channel 1.0 3.6 3810



AM-15 501855 757223.08 1207317.3 chip channel 1.0 7.7 7310



AM-15 501856 757223.16 1207318.3 chip channel 1.0 7.2 3570



AM-15 501857 757223.5 1207319.3 chip channel 1.0 14.1 14150



AM-15 501858 757223.15 1207320.2 chip channel 1.0 7.1 4450



AM-15 501859 757223.14 1207321.2 chip channel 1.0 3.1 5620



AM-15 501860 757223.22 1207322.2 chip channel 1.0 0.7 505



AM-15 501861 757222 1207323 chip channel 1.0 0.25 47



AM-15 501862 757222 1207324 chip channel 1.0 0.25 54



CH-15 #15





12.0 6.6 7014



AM-15 G502901 755829.14 1207321.6 chip channel 1.0 2.2 2600



AM-15 G502902 755829.95 1207321 chip channel 1.0 3.5 2450



AM-15 G502903 755830.76 1207320.5 chip channel 1.0 9.5 7660



AM-15 G502904 755831 1207319.1 chip channel 1.0 18.2 9640



AM-15 G502906 755831.87 1207318.6 chip channel 1.0 9.2 4630



AM-15 G502907 755834.21 1207320.8 chip channel 1.0 14 12500



AM-15 G502908 755834.89 1207320.3 chip channel 1.0 9.4 4040



AM-15 G502909 755835.74 1207319.8 chip channel 1.0 4.2 6970



CH-19 #19





8.0 8.8 6311



AM-15 G503073 755648.88 1207358.6 chip channel 1.0 2.4 2130



AM-15 G503074 755648.28 1207359.4 chip channel 1.0 9.1 3450



AM-15 G503075 755647.69 1207360.2 chip channel 1.0 8.5 5370



AM-15 G503076 755647.1 1207361 chip channel 1.0 3.6 2020



AM-15 G503077 755646.5 1207361.8 chip channel 1.0 14.6 7430



AM-15 G503078 755645.91 1207362.6 chip channel 1.0 14.1 4940



AM-15 G503079 755645.31 1207363.4 chip channel 1.0 25 13100



AM-15 G503081 755644.72 1207364.2 chip channel 1.0 22.6 14050



AM-15 G503082 755644.12 1207365 chip channel 1.0 2.1 3040



AM-15 G503083 755643.53 1207365.8 chip channel 1.0 0.25 633



CH-17 #17





10.0 10.2 5616



AM-15 G503382 755767.5 1207304.8 chip channel 1.0 18 19900



AM-15 G503383 755767.82 1207303.9 chip channel 1.0 22.4 19500



AM-15 G503384 755768.13 1207302.9 chip channel 1.0 0.25 325



AM-15 G503386 755768.45 1207302 chip channel 1.0 0.25 248



AM-15 G503387 755768.76 1207301 chip channel 1.0 21.3 25900



AM-15 G503388 755769.08 1207300.1 chip channel 1.0 4.7 4200



AM-15 G503389 755769.4 1207299.1 chip channel 1.0 14 11200



AM-15 G503391 755769.71 1207298.2 chip channel 1.0 0.5 407



CH-12 #12





8.0 10.2 10210



AM-13 G510201 755857.33 1206615.3 chip channel 1.0 33.7 52500



AM-13 G510202 755857.9 1206614.5 chip channel 1.0 3.8 13150



AM-13 G510203 755858.48 1206613.7 chip channel 1.0 6.8 23800



AM-13 G510204 755858.74 1206612.7 chip channel 1.0 0.5 11700



AM-13 G510206 755858.99 1206611.7 chip channel 1.0 0.25 257



AM-13 G510207 755858.91 1206610.7 chip channel 1.0 0.7 4790



AM-13 G510208 755858.82 1206609.7 chip channel 1.0 0.6 4330



AM-13 G510209 755858.82 1206608.7 chip channel 1.0 0.25 268



AM-13 G510211 755859.39 1206607.9 chip channel 1.0 0.25 11000



AM-13 G510212 755860.16 1206607.3 chip channel 1.0 8.6 24500



AM-13 G510213 755860.93 1206606.6 chip channel 1.0 7 11250



AM-13 G510214 755861.13 1206605.6 chip channel 1.0 28.9 19500



AM-13 G510215 755861.34 1206604.7 chip channel 1.0 5.9 10500



AM-13 G510216 755861.13 1206603.7 chip channel 1.0 3.8 4960



AM-13 G510217 755860.93 1206602.7 chip channel 1.0 5.2 5850



AM-13 G510218 755861.18 1206601.7 chip channel 1.0 1.7 2030



AM-13 G510219 755861.29 1206600.8 chip channel 1.0 3.7 4790



AM-13 G510221 755861.39 1206599.8 chip channel 1.0 8.4 16300



AM-13 G510222 755861.48 1206598.8 chip channel 1.0 13.7 23600



AM-13 G510223 755861.57 1206597.8 chip channel 1.0 9.3 9670



AM-13 G510224 755862.21 1206597 chip channel 1.0 0.25 194



AM-13 G510226 755863.02 1206596.4 chip channel 1.0 0.25 204



AM-13 G510227 755863.56 1206595.6 chip channel 1.0 0.25 95



AM-13 G504922 755856.99 1206616.2 chip channel 1.0 6.9 14800



AM-13 G504923 755856.1 1206616.7 chip channel 1.0 9.2 20700



AM-13 G504924 755855.35 1206617.4 chip channel 1.0 2.1 5020



AM-13 G504926 755854.98 1206618.3 chip channel 1.0 4.2 4800



AM-13 G504927 755854.28 1206619 chip channel 1.0 15.2 36900



AM-13 G504928 755853.59 1206619.7 chip channel 1.0 1.8 2990



AM-13 G504929 755853.12 1206620.6 chip channel 1.0 7.7 12950



AM-13 G504931 755852.65 1206621.5 chip channel 1.0 1 3380



CH-5 #5





31.0 6.2 11509



AM-13 G504958 755927.45 1206631.1 chip channel 1.0 5.4 8190



AM-13 G504959 755926.58 1206631.6 chip channel 1.0 10.5 14900



AM-13 G504961 755925.71 1206632.1 chip channel 1.0 12.6 14550



AM-13 G504962 755924.84 1206632.6 chip channel 1.0 14.2 15800



AM-13 G504963 755923.97 1206633.1 chip channel 1.0 5.8 7060



AM-13 G504964 755923.1 1206633.6 chip channel 1.0 5.7 5830



AM-13 G504966 755922.23 1206634.1 chip channel 1.0 5.9 7000



AM-13 G504967 755921.36 1206634.6 chip channel 1.0 8.7 8150



AM-13 G504968 755920.49 1206635.1 chip channel 1.0 2.6 7060



AM-13 G504969 755919.62 1206635.6 chip channel 1.0 0.8 3190



AM-13 G504971 755928.32 1206630.6 chip channel 1.0 1.1 1620



CH-13 #13





11.0 6.7 8486



AM-15 G510765 755389.57 1207675.7 chip channel 1.0 0.25 257



AM-15 G510767 755390.21 1207676.5 chip channel 1.0 5.7 9900



AM-15 G510768 755390.84 1207677.3 chip channel 1.0 8.2 19800



AM-15 G510770 755391.48 1207678 chip channel 1.0 14.2 28800



AM-15 G510772 755392.12 1207678.8 chip channel 1.0 9.7 22200



AM-15 G510773 755392.76 1207679.6 chip channel 1.0 13.2 25300



AM-15 G510774 755393.39 1207680.3 chip channel 1.0 6.3 11300



AM-15 G510776 755394.03 1207681.1 chip channel 1.0 8.6 11150



AM-15 G510777 755394.67 1207681.9 chip channel 1.0 18.9 8320



AM-15 G510778 755395.3 1207682.7 chip channel 1.0 13.1 16000



AM-15 G510780 755395.94 1207683.4 chip channel 1.0 9.8 14750



AM-15 G510781 755396.58 1207684.2 chip channel 1.0 6.2 15400



AM-15 G510782 755397.22 1207685 chip channel 1.0 7.7 9890



AM-15 G510784 755397.85 1207685.7 chip channel 1.0 6.3 16750



AM-15 G510785 755398.49 1207686.5 chip channel 1.0 5.4 19200



AM-15 G510786 755399.13 1207687.3 chip channel 1.0 5.7 9190



AM-15 G510787 755399.76 1207688.1 chip channel 1.0 5.3 17550



AM-15 G510788 755400.4 1207688.8 chip channel 1.0 3.8 11400



AM-15 G510789 755401.04 1207689.6 chip channel 1.0 1.6 1150



CH-3 #3





19.0 7.9 14121



AM-15 G510907 755367 1207662 chip channel 1.0 0.6 258



AM-15 G510908 755367.57 1207662.8 chip channel 1.0 2.7 6890



AM-15 G510909 755368.13 1207663.7 chip channel 1.0 3.8 9790



AM-15 G510910 755368.7 1207664.5 chip channel 1.0 3.8 20200



AM-15 G510911 755369.27 1207665.3 chip channel 1.0 3.2 12550



AM-15 G510912 755369.84 1207666.1 chip channel 1.0 4.2 5620



AM-15 G510913 755370.4 1207666.9 chip channel 1.0 0.9 11550



AM-15 G510914 755370.97 1207667.8 chip channel 1.0 2.5 14300



AM-15 G510915 755371.54 1207668.6 chip channel 1.0 4.9 12450



AM-15 G510916 755372.11 1207669.4 chip channel 1.0 2.9 17450



AM-15 G510917 755372.67 1207670.2 chip channel 1.0 2.6 9710



AM-15 G510918 755373.24 1207671.1 chip channel 1.0 4.9 13150



AM-15 G510919 755373.81 1207671.9 chip channel 1.0 3.3 11300



AM-15 G510920 755374.38 1207672.7 chip channel 1.0 3.4 5830



AM-15 G510921 755374.94 1207673.5 chip channel 1.0 4.5 8550



AM-15 G510922 755375.51 1207674.4 chip channel 1.0 3.2 4760



CH-7 #7





16.0 3.2 10272



AM-16 G504851 754109.68 1206900.3 chip channel 1.0 2.3 1760



AM-16 G504852 754109.04 1206901 chip channel 1.0 1.8 2640



AM-16 G504853 754108.39 1206901.8 chip channel 1.0 5.9 11000



AM-16 G504854 754107.74 1206902.6 chip channel 1.0 4.4 9260



AM-16 G504855 754107.09 1206903.3 chip channel 1.0 6.6 13850



AM-16 G504856 754106.44 1206904.1 chip channel 1.0 3.1 5160



AM-16 G504857 754105.79 1206904.8 chip channel 1.0 9.7 19000



AM-16 G504858 754105.14 1206905.6 chip channel 1.0 4.8 8940



AM-16 G504859 754104.49 1206906.4 chip channel 1.0 5.7 8870



AM-16 G504861 754103.84 1206907.1 chip channel 1.0 9.8 21900



AM-16 G504862 754103.2 1206907.9 chip channel 1.0 6.3 14900



AM-16 G504863 754102.55 1206908.7 chip channel 1.0 3.4 6310



AM-16 G504864 754101.9 1206909.4 chip channel 1.0 6.4 15450



AM-16 G504866 754101.25 1206910.2 chip channel 1.0 8.5 16550



AM-16 G504867 754100.6 1206910.9 chip channel 1.0 4.1 7490



AM-16 G504868 754099.95 1206911.7 chip channel 1.0 2.5 3220



CH-6 #6





16.0 5.3 10394



AM-16 G504869 754117.86 1206918.3 chip channel 1.0 3.5 5200



AM-16 G504871 754117.52 1206919.2 chip channel 1.0 9.8 15200



AM-16 G504872 754117.17 1206920.1 chip channel 1.0 5.1 9270



AM-16 G504873 754116.82 1206921.1 chip channel 1.0 6.3 9110



AM-16 G504874 754116.47 1206922 chip channel 1.0 0.6 446



AM-16 G504875 754116.12 1206922.9 chip channel 1.0 0.25 333



AM-16 G504876 754115.77 1206923.9 chip channel 1.0 1.7 1835



AM-16 G504877 754115.42 1206924.8 chip channel 1.0 3.3 4590



AM-16 G504878 754115.07 1206925.8 chip channel 1.0 6.1 12650



AM-16 G504879 754114.72 1206926.7 chip channel 1.0 2.3 2600



CH-18 #18





10.0 3.9 6123



AM-16 G503131 754202.91 1206876.1 chip channel 1.0 2.6 15100 2.6 15100 AM-16 G503132 754203.46 1206875.9 chip channel 1.0 4.9 13300 4.9 13300 AM-16 G503133 754204.37 1206875.4 chip channel 1.0 11.2 21000 11.2 21000 AM-16 G503134 754205.28 1206875 chip channel 1.0 16.7 34100 16.7 34100 AM-16 G503136 754206.19 1206874.6 chip channel 1.0 8.8 9960 8.8 9960 AM-16 G503137 754207.09 1206874.2 chip channel 0.6 6 4910 3.6 2946 CH-9 #9





5.6 8.5 17215 47.8 96406 AM-16 G504881 753994.01 1206716.3 chip channel 1.0 1.2 1445



AM-16 G504882 753993.83 1206717.3 chip channel 1.0 3.6 6650



AM-16 G504883 753993.65 1206718.2 chip channel 1.0 3.8 9080



AM-16 G504884 753993.47 1206719.2 chip channel 1.0 4.3 12500



AM-16 G504886 753993.29 1206720.2 chip channel 1.0 6 13600



AM-16 G504887 753993.1 1206721.2 chip channel 1.0 4 4820



AM-16 G504888 753992.92 1206722.2 chip channel 1.0 4.1 4600



AM-16 G504889 753992.74 1206723.2 chip channel 1.0 1.5 1545



CH-16 #6





8.0 3.6 6780



AM-16 G504891 754157.66 1206788.2 chip channel 1.0 4.9 14700



AM-16 G504892 754157.82 1206789.2 chip channel 1.0 12.3 33000



AM-16 G504893 754157.99 1206790.2 chip channel 1.0 4.5 8710



AM-16 G504894 754158.16 1206791.2 chip channel 1.0 4.3 3510



AM-16 G504895 754158.32 1206792.2 chip channel 1.0 8.4 28000



AM-16 G504896 754158.49 1206793.1 chip channel 1.0 7 13650



AM-16 G504897 754158.65 1206794.1 chip channel 1.0 6.9 16600



CH-8 #8





7.0 6.9 16881



AM-16 G510614 754767.72 1206620.3 chip channel 1.0 10.9 17000



AM-16 G510616 754767.05 1206621.2 chip channel 1.0 1.6 2380



AM-16 G510617 754766.28 1206621.9 chip channel 1.0 3.1 5570



AM-16 G510618 754765.58 1206622.5 chip channel 1.0 14.7 22800



AM-16 G510620 754764.96 1206623.3 chip channel 1.0 12.1 14400



AM-16 G510621 754764.32 1206624.1 chip channel 1.0 21.2 34200



AM-16 G510622 754763.67 1206624.9 chip channel 1.0 3.9 5990



CH-10 #10





7.0 9.6 14620



AM-16 G510674 754666.48 1206631.3 chip channel 1.0 0.5 645 0.5 645 AM-16 G510676 754665.9 1206632.2 chip channel 1.0 11 25300 11 25300 AM-16 G510677 754665.32 1206633 chip channel 1.0 4.7 10700 4.7 10700 AM-16 G510678 754664.74 1206633.8 chip channel 1.0 2.8 6510 2.8 6510 AM-16 G510680 754663.83 1206634.2 chip channel 1.0 3.5 7560 3.5 7560 AM-16 G510681 754662.92 1206634.6 chip channel 1.0 1.7 4000 1.7 4000 AM-16 G510682 754662.01 1206635 chip channel 1.0 4.7 8240 4.7 8240 AM-16 G510683 754661.1 1206635.5 chip channel 1.0 3 8240 3 8240 AM-16 G510684 754660.19 1206635.9 chip channel 1.0 4.2 7100 4.2 7100 AM-16 G510690 754659.24 1206636.2 chip channel 1.0 2.6 12150 2.6 12150 AM-16 G510691 754658.3 1206636.5 chip channel 1.0 8.3 13350 8.3 13350 AM-16 G510692 754657.36 1206636.9 chip channel 1.0 4.4 9020 4.4 9020 AM-16 G510693 754656.42 1206637.2 chip channel 1.0 7.3 9860 7.3 9860 AM-16 G510695 754655.47 1206637.5 chip channel 1.0 13.9 23100 13.9 23100 AM-16 G510696 754654.48 1206637.5 chip channel 1.0 3.4 7320 3.4 7320 AM-16 G510697 754653.5 1206637.7 chip channel 1.0 11.1 18100 11.1 18100 AM-16 G510698 754652.52 1206637.8 chip channel 1.0 21.4 40400 21.4 40400 AM-16 G510699 754651.53 1206638 chip channel 1.0 4.3 13550 4.3 13550 AM-16 G510852 754650.54 1206638.2 chip channel 1.0 9.3 20300 9.3 20300 AM-16 G510853 754649.56 1206638.3 chip channel 1.0 10.6 20500 10.6 20500 AM-16 G510854 754648.87 1206638.4 chip channel 0.7 1.1 553 0.77 387.1 CH-4 #4





20.7 6.4 12866 133.47 266332.1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.

Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294484

Source: MAX Resource Corp.