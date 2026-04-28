New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - True Beauty Lashes, creator of LashLOVR, the first AI-powered lash recommendation solution using computer vision to match customers with lashes based on their unique eye shape, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 12:00 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York. Lisa Stroud, Founder of True Beauty Lashes, and inventor of LashLOVR will be giving the presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen, and a surprise musical guest.

About True Beauty Lashes

True Beauty Lashes is a purpose-driven beauty technology company building the future of personalized lash shopping. Focused on customer-first innovation that makes lashes more accessible and inclusive, the brand combines ethical product development and AI-powered personalization to help consumers find lash products that work with their unique eye features and preferences.

Its flagship technology, LashLOVR, is a personalized lash recommendation experience designed to replace the outdated trial-and-error shopping model with a smarter, more confidence-building path to purchase. Created to solve one of the most overlooked problems in the beauty industry, LashLOVR is powered by True Beauty Lashes' proprietary Layered Contextual Matching methodology, combining facial feature analysis with proprietary recommendation logic to help shoppers understand which lash styles are right for their personal eye shape profile before they buy.

The investment opportunity comes at a defining moment for beauty retail. Consumers now expect smarter, more personalized shopping experiences, yet the false lash category remains largely one-size-fits-all. This gap has left a major segment of potential customers underserved, including an estimated 242 million women globally who do not currently wear false lashes but say they would if they knew which styles were right for their eyes. True Beauty Lashes is positioned to close that gap by turning lash discovery into a seamless, data-driven shopping experience and helping shape the next generation of personalized beauty commerce.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit: https://www.marketmoverssummit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294362

Source: The Money Channel NYC