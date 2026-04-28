State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it intends to deliver a tokenized fund servicing capability from Luxembourg by the end of 2026 through State Street Investment Services. The capability will extend the firm's established fund administration, custody, and transfer agency services to support digitally native fund structures alongside traditional funds within a single institutional operating model.

State Street Investment Management is expected to be an early adopter of the service.

The capability will be delivered through State Street's recently announced Digital Asset Platform (DAP), extending the firm's existing fund infrastructure with tokenization enablement. This allows State Street to support the full lifecycle of tokenized fund issuance, administration and custody, while allowing digital and traditional fund structures to operate together under consistent governance, risk management, and a single client interface.

Luxembourg was selected as the initial delivery location due to its established global funds ecosystem and legal frameworks that support digitally native fund structures.

"This announcement reflects our progress in building infrastructure that enables digital and traditional assets to operate together within a unified institutional framework," said Angus Fletcher, global head of Digital Asset Solutions at State Street Corp. "Investment Services is focused on delivering a production-ready servicing capability, with State Street Investment Management's planned use of the service providing early validation of how tokenization can be applied within existing fund operating models."

"As both an asset manager and a client of State Street Investment Services, we are well positioned to engage on how tokenization fits alongside traditional fund structures," said Kim Hochfeld, global head of Cash and Digital Assets at State Street Investment Management. "Being an early adopter of tokenization allows us to upgrade our operating model and deliver an innovative client experience while preserving the investment discipline, risk controls, and investor protections that are fundamental to State Street Investment Management."

Delivery of the capability remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals and operational readiness milestones.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With US$54.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and US$5.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2026 includes approximately US$184 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

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2026 State Street Corporation

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michel Chau

mchau@statestreet.com

+44 (0) 7500 682982