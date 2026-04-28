AI-generated music meets video creation on neural frames' specialized platform for artists, giving them a faster way to produce and share their work online

neural frames (www.neuralframes.com), the leading AI video creation platform for musicians, launches its new neural tunes feature, marking its expansion into AI music generation. With neural tunes, artists can now generate an AI song before producing a custom music video, unifying the entire music production and promotion process within a single neural frames workflow.

The new AI song generator builds on neural frames' deep audio analysis technology, which uses a track's rhythm, tempo, and energy to automatically generate cinematic visuals and reduce video creation time from days to minutes. Nearly 2 million music videos have been generated using neural frames to date.

neural tunes capabilities include:

AI song generation: Create tracks from custom text prompts

Create tracks from custom text prompts Creative control: Set the BPM, length, genre, and mood to match your sound

Set the BPM, length, genre, and mood to match your sound Lyric integration: Write your own lyrics or build around them

Write your own lyrics or build around them Music-synced visuals: Build a video based on neural frames' audio analysis, with an AI storyboard that recommends scenes, cuts, and pacing to match the music

Build a video based on neural frames' audio analysis, with an AI storyboard that recommends scenes, cuts, and pacing to match the music Autopilot 2.5: Edit your video through chat, with a Vibe-Story slider to push a narrative or chase a song's emotion

Edit your video through chat, with a Vibe-Story slider to push a narrative or chase a song's emotion Timeline-based editing: Take full control with frame-by-frame editing in a DAW-style interface

"neural frames has always been about helping artists get their music discovered by turning finished tracks into scroll-stopping videos that can break through on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube," said Dr. Nicolai Klemke, Founder and CEO of neural frames. "With neural tunes, we're expanding that capability, giving real artists the ability to create the music, and take an idea all the way through to a finished video in one place."

About neural frames

Founded in 2023, neural frames is a fully bootstrapped company serving thousands of creators worldwide and is on track to reach a $5 million annual run rate. Its AI-powered platform transforms music into cinematic video content. By combining leading video generation models with its 8-stem audio intelligence, it allows artists to create music videos, lyric videos, and audio-reactive visuals that move with the structure of a song.

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Contacts:

neural frames Media Contact:

Luke Holohan

SlicedBrand for neural frames

Luke@slicedbrand.com