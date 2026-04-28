Benvenuti! Alaska Airlines launches historic first nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome

Alaska Airlines launches Seattle's first-ever nonstop flight to Rome, celebrating its expansion into Europe and a major milestone in its growth as a global carrier. The seasonal, daily service begins April 28 and runs through Oct 23.

Alaska's international business class Suites experience debuts just in time for new service to Rome, underscoring the carrier's commitment to elevating the onboard experience as it expands its international footprint across Asia and Europe.

SEATTLE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today marks a major milestone with the launch of its inaugural nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome, the first-ever direct connection between the Emerald City and the Eternal City.

The new service signals Alaska's official expansion into Europe and reinforces its role as a global carrier, further establishing Seattle as a premier international gateway for Alaska Airlines.

"Launching our first flight to Europe is a significant step in executing our long-term growth strategy," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group. "Service to Rome expands how we connect our guests to the world, strengthens Seattle's role as a global gateway and is made possible by our people who deliver safety, care and performance with every flight. Andiamo!"

Alaska's seasonal service to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) is available through Oct. 23, offering guests the only daily nonstop flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Rome. The flight departs Seattle at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in Rome at 1:15 p.m., giving guests a full afternoon to begin exploring one of the world's most sought-after destinations, from historic streets to rolling vineyards and iconic coastal views. Westbound flights depart from Rome at 3:25 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 5:45 p.m., inviting Italian guests to experience the Pacific Northwest's renowned food and wine scene and breathtaking natural landscapes.

This new European service will also enable some of the best connectivity between Hawai'i to and from Europe with just one stop through Seattle, benefiting Hawai'i-based travelers and opening a new European visitor gateway to the Hawaiian Islands.

"Alaska Airlines' new direct flight to Rome opens one of the largest unserved markets for SEA for both leisure and business travelers," said Ryan Calkins, Port of Seattle commission president. "Creating this new link between Italy and the Pacific Northwest will allow travelers on both sides of the connection to explore our shared passions for cuisine, culture, and natural beauty."

"We are pleased to welcome Alaska Airlines to Rome Fiumicino, marking an important milestone as the airline launches its first European destination," said Ivan Bassato, chief aviation officer of Aeroporti di Roma. "This new nonstop service to Seattle, the first-ever scheduled connection between the two cities, strengthens our position as a leading gateway between Europe and North America, particularly to the U.S. Pacific region. The route reflects our continued focus on growing high-value intercontinental connectivity that supports economic development, benefits local communities and enhances the competitiveness of Italy's national economy."

The new Rome service also advances Alaska Airlines' growing global cargo business. Beginning April 28, Alaska will become the first U.S. passenger airline to offer daily nonstop cargo service between Seattle and Rome, strengthening trade connections between the Pacific Northwest and Italy and expanding the airline's cargo network to 109 destinations worldwide.

Fly in style and comfort: Alaska's new international business class Suites experience

Alaska Airlines recently debuted its new international business class Suites experience just in time for its expansion into Europe, marking yet another exciting milestone in the airline's growing global network across Asia and Europe, with continued international expansion still ahead. The new nonstop to Rome is operated on a 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring Alaska's newly designed global livery and including 34 spacious business class Suites.

Designed with international travelers in mind, the Suites experience reflects Alaska's signature West Coast care and hospitality. The journey begins with a welcome service, followed by thoughtfully curated, multi-course dining throughout the flight, such as a one-of-a-kind Salt & Straw dessert cart with customizable toppings and a regionally inspired, chef-curated meal served prior to landing. Guests also enjoy custom-designed amenity kits with Salt & Stone travel necessities, and Filson plush bedding and pillows - ensuring comfort from departure to arrival. The international business class Suites experience is already flying to South Korea from Seattle and will be offered between Seattle and London when the year-round, nonstop route launches May 21.The Suites experience will debut on Seattle-Tokyo service this fall with the return of the 787 to the market.

Coming soon, Suites guests and Alaska's Atmos Titanium members traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will enjoy a new, exclusive check-in lane, with additional lanes planned across Alaska's key hubs, including Anchorage, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and internationally in London, Reykjavik, Rome, Seoul and Tokyo. In Seattle, Alaska's largest hub, the experience is elevated further with a personal concierge who guides guests from the exclusive Suites and Titanium lobby to a private security entrance.

The check-in lanes are exclusive to Suites or Atmos Titanium guests with their immediate family, such as a spouse and children under 21, or up to two guests on the same reservation.

International upgrades are part of the experience for Alaska's most loyal guests - the only US airline to offer this loyalty benefit. Atmos Titanium members and one companion on the same reservation will now be eligible for space-available, day-of-departure upgrades into international business class Suites and our lie-flat product on flights between Asia, Europe and Oceania. In addition, Atmos status holders may apply their upgrade certificates to access business class across Alaska's global network.

And don't forget that access to Alaska's network of lounges and oneworld partner lounges worldwide is available to guests seated in international business class Suites, as well as oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members traveling in any cabin.

Alaska's commitment to caring service extends throughout the cabin, ensuring every guest enjoys the airline's signature hospitality, no matter where they sit. International Premium Class guests will enjoy extra legroom and a curated amenity kit, while complimentary meals, plush blankets and pillows are offered in both International Premium Class and the Main Cabin.

To learn more about Alaska's full international long-haul guest experience, click here.

This fall, Alaska's entire 787-9 Dreamliner fleet will be equipped with Starlink, offering complimentary Wi-Fi for all Atmos Rewards members thanks to T-Mobile.

With these installations complete, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will become the first U.S. carrier to offer Starlink - the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky - on 100% of its wide-body fleet, while also operating more Starlink-equipped flights from Seattle than any other airline.

Alaska continues to lead the industry as the only airline in the world with its entire regional fleet equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi. The airline's first Starlink-enabled mainline aircraft - a Boeing 737-8 MAX - also entered service this month, marking a key milestone as installations continue toward full rollout across Alaska and Hawaiian aircraft in 2027.

This summer, Atmos Rewards members will sign into a new onboard Wi-Fi portal before enjoying seamless, gate-to-gate connectivity for streaming, browsing and staying connected throughout their journey. Atmos Rewards membership is free and allows guests to enjoy onboard Wi-Fi while earning points toward future travel.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

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