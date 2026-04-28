TOKYO, Apr 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), a company engaged in the industrial precious metals business of TANAKA, will exhibit at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026, a major international exhibition in one of the world's fastest-growing semiconductor manufacturing hubs, to be held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from May 5 to 7, 2026 (Booth No. 1521). At the exhibition, TANAKA will present a comprehensive range of precious metal materials and related technologies supporting the semiconductor industry across front-end, packaging, and testing processes. Exhibits will include bonding wires, silver (Ag) sintering paste, AgSn TLP sheet, sputtering targets, probe pins, various plating technologies, and precious metal recycling and refining technologies. These solutions support applications in next-generation semiconductors and power electronics while contributing to initiatives toward a circular use of precious metals.TANAKA Strengthens Semiconductor Presence and Circular Economy Initiatives in Southeast AsiaWith a legacy in packaging materials dating back to the 1960s, TANAKA has established long-standing trust as a reliable partner to the global semiconductor industry. In Southeast Asia, this presence is supported by TANAKA ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE (PTE.) LTD. (TES), established in 1978, and TANAKA ELECTRONICS (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. (TEM), established in 1994 in the Malaysian state of Penang, a key semiconductor manufacturing hub. Through these operations, TANAKA has built trust and recognition for around 50 years of manufacturing and technical support experience in Malaysia and the ASEAN region.TANAKA provides a range of precious metal materials covering semiconductor packaging and testing applications, as well as advanced front-end processes. Leveraging decades of technological expertise, the company develops and supplies high-purity materials and proprietary compositions, including alloy materials, that are essential for semiconductor manufacturing.Additionally, TANAKA applies its expertise in precious metal refining and recycling to provide a one-stop solution covering collection, refining, and remanufacturing. Through collaboration with customers, these capabilities support the development of the circular use of precious metals in semiconductor manufacturing, contributing to reduced environmental impact, carbon offsetting, and more efficient resource utilization. TANAKA is also working to further strengthen recycling capabilities globally, while supporting the development of a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.Precious Metal Materials for Semiconductor ApplicationsThe main products and solutions available include silver (Ag) sintering paste for bonding semiconductor chips to lead frames or organic substrates, as well as bonding wires made from gold (Au), copper (Cu), and aluminum (Al) for establishing electrical connections between semiconductor chips and external electrodes. TANAKA will also feature probe pins used in semiconductor testing equipment, targets, and deposition materials for dry film formation processes, AgSn TLP bonding sheets, various plating technologies, high-purity precursors for CVD and ALD processes, in addition to precious metal recovery and refining technologies that contribute to the development of a sustainable society.- Bonding WiresTANAKA provides bonding wires and ribbons, including ultra-fine wires made of gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), and palladium-coated copper (PCC), as well as thicker aluminum (Al) and copper (Cu) wires and ribbons for power devices. These materials are manufactured with controlled surface quality and dimensional stability and are supported by technical expertise in metal bonding.- Silver (Ag) Sintering PasteSilver (Ag) sintering paste is a conductive die-attach material compatible with silicon (Si), as well as next-generation semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). The lineup includes materials offering high thermal conductivity and reliability, with thermal conductivity exceeding 200 W/mK.- AgSn TLP SheetA sheet-type bonding material for power semiconductors compatible with large chip sizes up to 20 mm, enabling reliable bonding over large areas. It supports high-current applications in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and industrial infrastructure. The material achieves bonding strength of up to 50 MPa across various substrates and is lead-free.- Sputtering TargetWe offer a wide range of sputtering target products for hard disk drives, semiconductors, and electronic components. Our strengths include advanced purification and alloying, strict compliance in raw material procurement, flexible delivery, and comprehensive technical support. We also actively pursue R&D to meet the evolving needs of our customers.- Probe Pin MaterialsTANAKA provides high-conductivity, wear-resistant materials for probe pins used in semiconductor testing, supporting micro-pitch applications and customized specifications. The lineup includes palladium alloys, copper alloys, iridium, and rhodium, designed to meet a range of mechanical and electrical performance requirements. To address increasing demand for higher durability, TANAKA has developed proprietary high-hardness materials, including "TK-SK," which achieves a hardness of 640 HV, exceeding conventional palladium alloys, as well as "TK-SR," a rhodium-based material combining high strength and electrical conductivity for front-end probe card applications.- Plating Technologies and EquipmentTANAKA provides precious metal plating chemicals for a range of applications, including semiconductor components. We offer plating solutions and equipment designed to support different production requirements, from prototyping to mass production. These systems are compatible with various chemical processes and are adaptable to evolving semiconductor manufacturing needs, such as larger wafer sizes and finer device structures.- Precious Metal Precursors for CVD/ALD ProcessTANAKA develops high-purity precious metal precursors, primarily ruthenium (Ru)-based, for CVD and ALD processes used in semiconductor fabrication. These materials support advanced device structures requiring low resistivity and high durability. TANAKA also works on recycling technologies for used precursors and in-process materials to improve resource efficiency.- Precious Metal Recovery and RefiningTANAKA has developed precious metal recovery and refining services, providing a one-stop recycling solution from collection and refining to remanufacturing, built on a foundation of trust, confidence, and advanced technology. TANAKA is committed to the efficient recycling of rare and valuable resources such as precious metals, and TANAKA actively contributes to the realization of a sustainable society.Exhibition Overview - SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026- Exhibition Name: SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026- Dates: May 5 (Tue) - 7 (Thu), 2026 | 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM (local time in Malaysia)- Venue: Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia- Booth Number: 1521- Main Exhibits: Bonding wires, Ag sintering paste, AgSn TLP sheet, Sputtering targets, Probe pin materials, plating technologies and equipment, precursors for CVD/ALD processes, precious metal recycling and refiningFor more details on TANAKA products for the semiconductor industry, please refer to the URLs below:- Semiconductor Fabrication and TANAKAAbout TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.TANAKA Industrial Precious Metal Materials Portalhttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.comProduct inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260428_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.