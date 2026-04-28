Emergent BioSolutions and Substipharm Biologics Announce Strategic Manufacturing Partnership to Support Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in the United States

Emergent's Canton facility will manufacture drug substance and obtains exclusive distribution rights



GAITHERSBURG, Md. and GENEVA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Substipharm Biologics valued at approximately $34.5 million to support drug substance manufacturing for its Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine, licensed internationally under the brand name IMOJEV at Emergent's Canton, Massachusetts facility, and for Emergent to serve as the exclusive distributor of the vaccine to the U.S. government, following potential U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory endeavors.

Emergent Canton is a BSL-2, multi-product commercial facility that provides viral drug substance manufacturing. Following an inspection in February 2026, the FDA listed "No Action Indicated" status classification for the Canton manufacturing facility, reflecting Emergent's commitment to ensuring continued compliance with current good manufacturing practices. Emergent has begun scale-up efforts at the Canton facility and intends to hire additional employees later this year.

Under a master Manufacturing Services Agreement, Emergent will conduct operational and regulatory inspection readiness activities and manufacture drug substance to support Substipharm's U.S. regulatory submission for the vaccine with the FDA. The parties have entered into a distribution agreement under which Emergent will be the exclusive distributor of the vaccine to the U.S. government upon FDA approval. Emergent has previously manufactured IMOJEV drug substance for international markets and continues to actively manage and maintain product inventory at the Canton facility for Substipharm.

Joe Papa, President and CEO of Emergent, commented: "This strategic manufacturing partnership is a critical step in our efforts to onshore production of critical medicines and leverage our specialized capabilities to support the U.S. government's preparedness needs. In addition to supporting IMOJEV drug substance manufacturing internationally, this partnership positions our Canton facility as a sustainable and flexible site that is well positioned for future strategic manufacturing partnerships."

Fabrice Baschiera, CEO of Substipharm Biologics, stated: We're pleased to partner with Emergent to accelerate our efforts to expand the global availability of our Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine, IMOJEV. This partnership allows us to leverage Emergent's experience, specialized capabilities and track record in manufacturing complex biologics for the U.S. government, supporting regulatory approval and commercialization of the JE vaccine in the U.S. market and helping protect travelers to JE endemic regions."

IMOJEV is a JE vaccine that has been developed and used in several countries in Asia since 2012. Japanese Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral disease endemic in parts of Asia and the Western Pacific. It is not approved for use in the U.S.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Substipharm and Substipharm Biologics

Substipharm is a private French healthcare group headquartered in Paris, founded in 1995. The company develops, supplies and commercializes high-quality medicines and vaccines, operating in over 100 countries with a marketed portfolio of more than 90 molecules.

Substipharm Biologics is the group's vaccines and biologics business, established following Substipharm's 2022 acquisition of IMOJEV, a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine, and its investment in a dedicated vaccine manufacturing facility in Bangkok, Thailand. Substipharm Biologics is based in Geneva, Switzerland, with a regional presence in Bangkok, and is focused on expanding access to vaccines and biologic medicines in Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Visit our website www.substipharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Emergent

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com

Substipharm

Media contact:

Raphaëlle Tisserand-Quéré

rtisserand@substipharm.com