Allied Universal Security Professionals Began 2026 as Heroes

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Allied Universal,?a leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the first quarter of 2026, its security professionals performed life-saving acts while on duty to help individuals suffering from medical emergencies at client locations across North America.

"Allied Universal security professionals are the front line of our company. They're the friendly faces you see patrolling job sites in the early morning hours and the dedicated teams who help keep our communities safe each day and night," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "I am incredibly proud of the important work that these brave individuals and teams do every day, often stepping up in high-pressured situations to help those who need it most."

Q1, 2026 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Heart Attack Victim - Raleigh, NC: An Allied Universal security professional was on duty when an outside contractor alerted him that a worker who was experiencing a heart attack needed urgent medical attention. After quickly radioing the Security Command Center to report the emergency, the security professional accompanied by another site employee moved the victim to a safer area. The security professional directed incoming EMS vehicles while the site employee began chest compressions. As emergency vehicles entered the property, the security professional rushed back to the victim's side to take over CPR until medical teams were ready. His quick actions helped ensure the victim received seamless, life-saving care during those critical moments.

Overdose Fatality Prevented - New York, NY: While on patrol, a security professional discovered someone in medical distress in a restroom. A quick call to the Sergeant confirmed that this was a possible overdose.

The person was taken to the security substation, where they lost consciousness, had pinpoint pupils, and showed other signs of an opioid overdose. The security team placed the person on the floor and administered Narcan. They prepared the AED and gave rescue breaths when the person stopped breathing. After delivering 10 rescue breaths, the person began breathing again but remained unresponsive to verbal commands. EMS arrived minutes later, took over care and transported the person to the hospital. The security team's quick and decisive actions saved this person's life.

CPR for Collapsed Man - Northbrook, IL: An employee was found unconscious near a site's loading docks. Co-workers immediately notified the security team who quickly contacted 911. An Allied Universal site supervisor responded to the scene and found the unconscious individual had no detectable pulse. He immediately began performing CPR and continued life-saving measures until emergency response crews arrived and took over. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where they were stabilized.

The actions of the Allied Universal team exemplify and demonstrate the value of training and accountability in emergency situations.

Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Parking Lot - Sparks, NV: While on patrol, a security professional discovered a patient - still conscious - lying face down on the pavement next to a vehicle. After a brief conversation, the patient lost consciousness, prompting the security professional to immediately take action. She called 911, requested back-up, and began administering CPR/AED until paramedics arrived. The victim had suffered a cardiac arrest, and the security professional's actions played a vital role in saving his life.

Medical Emergency at Cemetery - Whittier, CA: At a memorial service, a security professional responded to a medical emergency when a family member reported a possible heart attack. He immediately dialed 911, rushed to the scene, and began chest compressions on the unresponsive guest, who was experiencing intermittent breathing.

The security professional continued CPR for 15-20 minutes until paramedics arrived, while also directing team members to bring the AED to the scene. His calm focus and clear communication ensured the guest received continuous care and was safely transported to the local hospital.

Drug Overdose at Concert - San Francisco, CA: A security professional was alerted to a medical emergency in the crowd during a concert. He found an unresponsive guest showing signs of a possible drug overdose. Recognizing an urgent situation, the security professional carried the guest up the stairs to the main concourse, secured a wheelchair, and escorted them directly to the medical office for immediate care by the onsite doctor. His calm and decisive actions ensured the guest received timely medical attention and was able to return safely to their family.

"These stories are stories of persistence, adaptability, diligence and care," Jones said. "Today and every day, we are tremendously thankful for our heroes who continue to serve Allied Universal with pride."

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-security-professionals-began-2026-as-heroes-1161774