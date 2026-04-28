Powered by Workhuman's Ascend AI, Future Leaders surfaces promotion-ready VP+ talent years in advance with unprecedented precision

Workhuman, the world's leading employee recognition provider, today announces the launch of Future Leaders, a first-of-its-kind AI solution that redefines how organizations find leadership talent. For the first time, companies can pinpoint high-potential employees likely to become senior leaders three to five years before promotion, delivering unprecedented, data-driven insight to strengthen leadership pipelines, reduce risk, and retain top talent.

Powered by Workhuman's proprietary (patent pending) Ascend AI, Future Leaders creates a deep leadership analysis of each organization, tailored to its unique values, culture, strategic priorities, and execution patterns. By analyzing Workhuman data, it highlights employees whose behaviors and contributions best match these patterns, detecting leadership potential that often goes unseen.

Unlike static talent frameworks, the Future Leaders self-learning models evolve in real time, recalibrating as leaders rise and roles shift. The result is a faster, more accurate, and more objective way to spot, develop, and promote future leaders with confidence.

"Future Leaders turns one of the most arduous and highest-risk processes in talent management into one of the clearest," saidEric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. "Now companies can know who their next generation of senior leadership will be, years earlier, with a level of confidence no other traditional process can match. This is succession planning re-invented, data-driven, evidence-based, and strategically precise."

Turning Hidden Talent into Strategic Advantage

Replacing a top executive can cost 200-400% of their annual salary (SHRM; Center for American Progress, 2023), while 30-50% of senior executive hires fail or underperform within the first two years (Primethos, 2026). Future Leaders mitigates these risks by mapping tens of thousands of leadership patterns to show who is influencing others, delivering impact, and demonstrating key leadership behaviors, long before traditional methods would notice them.

Key features include:

Data-driven decision-making: Uses real, observed contribution patterns-captured through thousands of everyday workplace interactions and HR data-to remove guesswork from critical senior leadership appointments.

Uses real, observed contribution patterns-captured through thousands of everyday workplace interactions and HR data-to remove guesswork from critical senior leadership appointments. Lower risk in high-stakes promotions: Pinpoints employees already demonstrating the same behavioral signals as successful VP+ leaders.

Pinpoints employees already demonstrating the same behavioral signals as successful VP+ leaders. Maximized ROI on existing talent: Surfaces high-potential leaders already contributing meaningfully across projects and teams, reducing dependence on external searches.

Surfaces high-potential leaders already contributing meaningfully across projects and teams, reducing dependence on external searches. Precision-targeted development investment: Guides leaders to focus on high-potential talent most likely to benefit from coaching, using data patterns to predict success at executive levels.

Guides leaders to focus on high-potential talent most likely to benefit from coaching, using data patterns to predict success at executive levels. Replicable leadership models: Identifies leaders who consistently develop, attract, and elevate emerging talent so their patterns and practices can be studied, replicated, and scaled across the business.

Lisa Monaco, SVP, Head of Employee Experience, from Moody's, said, "Seeing this in action was incredible. As a leader, I'm constantly pushing us to move from reactive talent decisions to something more predictive, and this is exactly what enables that."

About Workhuman

Workhuman is the world's leading recognition and rewards platform, serving organizations of all sizes-from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing mid-market companies-across more than 180 countries. With over 25 years of category leadership, we support 8+ million employees worldwide and have facilitated more than 100 million moments of connection that elevate culture and drive performance.

With over a decade of consistent profitability, Workhuman stands as proof that investing in people delivers lasting business value. Our pioneering Human Intelligence technology transforms recognition into strategic insight, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their people while driving measurable business impact and culture transformation.

Learn more at www.workhuman.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aline De Oliveira

pr@workhuman.com