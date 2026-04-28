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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Procure Analytics launches integrated freight and logistics GPO to reduce shipping costs

Integrated program connects freight, parcel, and packaging to improve coordination and lower costs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Procure Analytics, North America's leading group purchasing organization for indirect spend, announced today the launch of an integrated freight and logistics group purchasing program designed to help shippers reduce costs and improve visibility across transportation spend.

Amid continued pressure on shipping costs and carrier rates, the program is designed to help shippers take a more coordinated approach to transportation. It allows Procure Analytics members to access discounted rates and ongoing optimization across multiple 3PLs and small parcel carriers.

"The biggest mistake we see today is treating packaging, parcel, and freight as separate decisions. They're not - they're deeply connected cost drivers. The companies winning right now are the ones integrating these categories to drive visibility, control, and measurable savings across the entire supply chain," said Matt Reddington, Procure Analytics Vice President for Packaging & Freight.

Procure Analytics manages more than $2.5 billion in aggregated indirect spend across its member base, providing the scale to negotiate more competitive pricing.

The company's newly expanded Freight & Logistics GPO combines that scale with continuous benchmarking against market data - including more than 100 million annual truckload shipments - to identify savings opportunities and evaluate performance. Members can optimize mode selection (truckload, LTL, intermodal, ocean, and small parcel) and carrier mix based on both cost and service requirements.

In practice, this enables a more consistent, data-driven approach to managing freight and logistics spend, with typical savings of 10-20%.

About the Procure Analytics Freight & Logistics program:

  • Freight (truckload, LTL, intermodal, ocean), small parcel, and cost savings services in one program

  • Typical savings of 10-20%

  • Partners include C.H. Robinson, Fitzmark, DHL, FedEx, OnTrac, TransImpact, and Worldwide Express, the country's largest non-retail UPS authorized reseller

###

ABOUT PROCURE ANALYTICS

Procure Analytics is North America's leading group purchasing organization for indirect spend with over $2.5 billion in spend under management. Procure Analytics offers a comprehensive approach to efficiently manage critical-to-operations indirect spend including MRO, Packaging, and Freight. Members benefit from Procure Analytics' purchasing leverage, proprietary spend analytics, category expertise, and white-glove implementation resources to deliver impactful, bottom-line results for their organizations.

Media Contact
Molly Bloom
Procure Analytics
molly.bloom@procureanalytics.com

SOURCE: Procure Analytics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/procure-analytics-launches-integrated-freight-and-logistics-gpo-1159107

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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