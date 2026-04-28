Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Edgar Pillajo as Ecuador Country Manager, effective immediately. The Company has also established a local Ecuador based technical and community relations team to support the advancement of the Company's Silver-1 Mine in southern Ecuador.

Mr. Pillajo is a highly experienced Ecuadorian geologist and mining consultant with more than four decades of experience across mineral exploration, environmental management, mine permitting, technical studies, small scale mining formalisation and sustainable mining development in Ecuador.

Mr. Pillajo graduated as a Geological Engineer from the Central University of Ecuador in 1978 and holds an MBA in Project Management from Ecuador's National Polytechnic School. He holds advanced post graduate degrees in gold metallurgy, environmental management and mining project engineering.

Over his career, Mr. Pillajo has advised and worked with major international mining groups including Newmont Exploration, Placer Dome, Kinross, Rio Algom and other companies active in Ecuador and the broader Andean region.

Mr. Pillajo is the long standing President of Fungeomine, an Ecuadorian geological mining research foundation focused on sustainable mining, environmental responsibility, technical assistance to small and medium scale mining, and community information programmes. He has also served as a technical adviser to CAPEMINE, the Chamber of Small Mining in Ecuador.

Further, Mr. Pillajo is also the author of "La minería al servicio de los ecuatorianos" (Mining at the Service of Ecuadorians), published in Quito in 2011, a work focused on promoting the role of mining in Ecuador's national development.

As the Company's Ecuador Country Manager, Mr. Pillajo will lead Trinity One's in-country activities and oversee the Company's Ecuador based team as it advances the next phase of work at the Silver-1 Mine, with a focus on rapid, responsible and locally informed project development.

Trinity One's CEO, Thomas Wood, commented:

"Mr Pillajo brings exactly the type of in-country leadership and technical credibility we need as we advance the Silver-1 Mine. He is a highly respected and experienced Ecuadorian geologist with a rare combination of exploration experience, environmental expertise, community understanding and practical knowledge of how mining projects move forward in Ecuador."

About the Silver-1 Mine

The Silver-1 Mine is a historic, high grade silver mine located in southern Ecuador. Trinity One is advancing Silver-1 through a staged programme focused on modern technical verification, stakeholder engagement, environmental review and systematic exploration planning.

About Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) is a precious and base metals explorer focused on building a portfolio of high growth projects with exposure to some of the world's most in demand metals. The Company's strategy is to acquire and advance assets with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the ability to deliver discovery and growth through disciplined modern exploration.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Silver-1 Mine, the expected role of the Ecuador Country Manager and local Ecuador team, proposed stakeholder engagement, field mapping, sampling, environmental review, technical verification, access assessments, laboratory coordination and future exploration planning.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; access to qualified personnel, contractors and service providers; availability of laboratory, mapping, sampling and technical services; community and stakeholder relations; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting risks; title and access risks; operating or technical difficulties; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294546

Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.