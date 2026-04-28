EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Focus Universal Unveils a New Class of Artificial Intelligence With Relation to the Breakthrough SEC Financial Reporting Software



28.04.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WEST COVINA, CA - April 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software technologies for IoT, 5G, and AI-driven SEC financial reporting automation, today announced the development of Deterministic AI - a new class of artificial intelligence that addresses the limitations of Generative AI and represents a breakthrough in task execution AI as opposed to consultative AI, especially with relation to financial software and financial reporting. The Company believes a common misconception exists that equates 'AI' solely with generative models such as ChatGPT. Generative AI is inherently probabilistic, while real-world problems include both probabilistic and non-probabilistic or deterministic elements that must be addressed differently. The Company explains that the core issue is not how advanced probabilistic AI has become, but rather that probabilistic systems are fundamentally unsuited to solving non-probabilistic problems. Traditional generative AI cannot guarantee exact correctness in scenarios that require strict rules, consistency, and validation. To address these elemental and intrinsic gaps, Focus Universal has developed Deterministic AI - an approach designed specifically for non-probabilistic problem domains. The Company continues that while Generative AI excels at interpreting language, generating drafts, identifying patterns, and producing plausible outputs, it does not inherently provide guarantees of correctness, system-wide consistency, auditability, or regulatory defensibility. Deterministic AI, by contrast, enforces explicit rules and constraints, ensures cross-document consistency, and validates outputs against formal structures. It is designed to deliver reproducible correctness, traceable reasoning, and legal accountability. Both Generative AI and Deterministic AI are essential. Real-world applications require a combination of the two. The prevailing view of AI as merely a text-generation tool is a flawed abstraction. In enterprise workflows such as SEC reporting, the most resource-intensive task is not idea generation or consulting; it is within the detail work, ensuring that every number, disclosure, and statement is consistent, reconciled, and audit-ready. The Company also believes that because Generative AI is probabilistic, it cannot guarantee this level of precision. The true opportunity lies in system-level AI: a hybrid model where generative AI handles interpretation and drafting, while Deterministic AI enforces structure, consistency, and compliance. This integrated approach does more than improve workflows - it has the potential to eliminate entire layers of manual reconciliation and validation within legacy enterprise reporting systems. Chief Executive Officer of Focus Universal illustrates in a real-world example of the power of this new class of AI, "Deterministic AI is highly effective at identifying inconsistencies that are difficult to detect - even in filings that have already passed rigorous validation checks from the strongest and most trusted sources. These data feed into a myriad of downstream uses that pull from these crucial sources, ultimately used by the entire financial community to facilitate millions of important subsequent economic decisions, even feeding into Generative AI. Even on these central and vital data sources, errors, which could be corrected by Deterministic AI, are present. For example, when reviewed in publicly available filings directly on administrative websites, such as the SEC website, https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=789019&accession_number=0000950170-25-100235&xbrl_type=v# and https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=789019&accession_number=0000950170-24-087843&xbrl_type=v# , our Deterministic AI identified inconsistencies in the "Total" values within certain tables, whereby the figures do not appear to reconcile correctly. These examples illustrate the foundational strengths of Deterministic AI. This new class is not to replace Generative AI but should work well hand-in-hand with all types of AI with the end goal to strengthen and produce better integral results; It not only detects inconsistencies in financial reports but can also help uncover potential bugs or structural limitations in existing validation software." "I'm incredibly proud of what our development team has achieved with Deterministic AI, a breakthrough that overcomes the inherent trade-offs of Generative AI," said Desheng Wang, "This is not incremental progress - it is a fundamental paradigm shift. Our technology goes far beyond Generative AI, addressing the industry's core challenge of accuracy and enabling fully automated, high-precision execution of complex and principle financial information workflows." According to industry analysis and statistics, the global financial reporting software market was valued at approximately $13.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $36.6 billion by 2030, driven by increasing regulatory complexity and demand for automation. Focus Universal believes its AI-driven platform is well positioned to address this growing commercial demand by replacing manual, error-prone workflows with intelligent, scalable automation solutions. About Focus Universal Inc. Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets. Forward-Looking Statements The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.





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